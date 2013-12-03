Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.
Architects in Hong Kong
Overview 9Projects (9) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Sheung Wan Loft, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. Minimalist living room
    Sheung Wan Loft, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. Minimalist living room
    Sheung Wan Loft, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. Minimalist living room
    +1
    Sheung Wan Loft
    Residential Fitout, Changsha, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. Modern dining room
    Residential Fitout, Changsha, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. Modern dining room
    Residential Fitout, Changsha
    Conference Table Design, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. Study/officeDesks
    Conference Table Design, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. Study/officeDesks
    Conference Table Design, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. Study/officeDesks
    +1
    Conference Table Design
    Poly Theatre, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.
    Poly Theatre, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.
    Poly Theatre, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.
    +4
    Poly Theatre
    VC-PE Tower, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.
    VC-PE Tower, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.
    VC-PE Tower, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.
    +6
    VC-PE Tower
    Exhibition Centre, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.
    Exhibition Centre, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.
    Exhibition Centre, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.
    +1
    Exhibition Centre
    Show all 9 projects

    AtelierBlur/georges hung architecte d.p.l.g., established in 2013 in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, is a plural-process, design-led and innovative design studio. Composed of international and local architects, designers, and specialized consultants, we blur the boundaries between art and architecture, landscape and the built environment, between the interior and exterior. Within our new studio, we specialize in crafting integrated and cohesive designs. We provide imaginative and inventive solutions for stakeholders in both the private and public sectors, responding to both regional and global demands in master planning, urban design, architecture, landscape and furniture design.

    AtelierBlur is a collective and a collaborative experience. We work around the globe from Asia to Europe and to North America, across different scales and typologies, spanning geographical and cultural boundaries. 

    The Studio’s ultimate goals are to engender the highly creative, imaginative and inventive spirit of every project; to respond and to respect the client’s goals and objectives; and ultimately to contribute added value and unexpected connections in the local and global communities through creative design.

    Services
    • Masterplanning
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • consultancy
    Service areas
    Hong Kong,Shenzhen
    Address
    00000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    www.atelierblur.com
      Add SEO element