IVAN C. DESIGN LIMITED (I.C.D.L.) was founded by Mr. Ivan Cheng in 2002 in Hong Kong. In order to more effectively strengthen close communications with domestic customers and provide best services for them, we started a company in Shanghai in 2010 as a hub to reach out to the rest of China. The design of I.C.D.L. was initiated by I DESIGN COMPANY which was established in 1996 in Hong Kong, and it is now getting stronger and stronger. We offer customers a full range of professional services including space planning, concept development, architectural/construction documents, artistic furniture and on-site supervision. Projects we have already completed can be seen both domestic and overseas concerning top hotel, luxury apartment, clubhouse, show flats, and sales office, etc. We have cooperated with large-scale international brand hotels and property businesses, including Hilton Hotel Group, Marriott Group, Hangzhou Binjiang Group, Startwood Hotel Group, Intercontinental Hotel and Tomson Group. I.C.D.L. always sticks to building marvelous refinement based on the professional competence. Mr. Ivan Cheng, with his over 20 years of professional experience in the arts and design industry, combines 18 century's French and English design style with neo - classical one while taking some new elements into account, who creates a diversity of design style. He has won many awards including UK Andrew Martin International Interior Design Award, 2013-2014 China Interior Designers of the Year, AD100 Top Architecture and Design Talents in China, International Hotel Awards Asia Pacific Hotel Awards, Asia Pacific Design & Architecture Awards, A' Design Award & Competition, International Hotel & Property Awards, IAI Awards - Asia Pacific Interior Design Biennial Award, Shanghai "The Bund" Award, The Modern Decoration International Media Award, Interior Beauté Residential Design & Home Products Brand Award, Golden Horse Award of China Hotel, etc.

Address Room 316, Block 1, CIFI Hongqiao International Plaza, Lane 288, Tongxie Road, Changning District, Shanghai

200335 Shanghai

Hong Kong SAR China

+86-2161136303 www.icdl-hk.com