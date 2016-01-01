Your browser is out-of-date.

Sensearchitects Limited
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
    • Grigio Cosmo, Sensearchitects Limited Sensearchitects Limited Minimalist living room White
    Grigio Cosmo, Sensearchitects Limited Sensearchitects Limited Minimalist dining room Stone White
    Grigio Cosmo, Sensearchitects Limited Sensearchitects Limited Living roomSide tables & trays Wood Brown
    Grigio Cosmo
    Tai Po House, Sensearchitects Limited Sensearchitects Limited Minimalist houses Wood Wood effect
    Tai Po House, Sensearchitects Limited Sensearchitects Limited Minimalist style garden Wood Wood effect
    Tai Po House
    Aureus, Sensearchitects Limited Sensearchitects Limited Modern style bedroom Wood Wood effect
    Aureus, Sensearchitects Limited Sensearchitects Limited Modern dressing room Wood Wood effect
    Aureus, Sensearchitects Limited Sensearchitects Limited Modern dining room Wood Wood effect
    Aureus
    Christmas 2016, Sensearchitects Limited Sensearchitects Limited ArtworkPictures & paintings Paper White
    Christmas 2016
    Quercus Alba, Sensearchitects Limited Sensearchitects Limited Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Wood effect
    Quercus Alba, Sensearchitects Limited Sensearchitects Limited Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White
    Quercus Alba, Sensearchitects Limited Sensearchitects Limited Modern style bedroom Wood Wood effect
    Quercus Alba
    Kirby Lobby, Sensearchitects Limited Sensearchitects Limited Modern houses Stone Black
    Kirby Lobby, Sensearchitects Limited Sensearchitects Limited Modern houses Stone Black
    Kirby Lobby, Sensearchitects Limited Sensearchitects Limited Modern houses Glass Grey
    Kirby Lobby
    We believe design can change the way you see this world, bringing about a positive impact that uplifts our well-being.  Sensearchitects is a passionate and minimalistic design company in Hong Kong providing architecture, interior design, furniture design and much more.  We have RIBA UK & HKIA HK Chartered Architects to serve your needs however complex or multi-cultural your requirements maybe.  We listen to the needs of our clients with care, drive creativity through interactions and bring about a new sense of space for you to experience.

    In addition, we strongly believe that our ability to design and manage projects are gifts that allow us to make MEANINGFUL IMPACTS to our society, it's our duty & responsibility to help those in need.

    Come and see what we can do and change for you.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Shop Fitting Out
    • Construction Service
    • Pro Bono Design Service For Charity
    • Home Decorator
    • Furniture Design
    • Branding Design
    • Events Design
    • Wedding & Invitation Card Design
    • Letterpress & More
    Service areas
    All areas of Hong Kong
    Address
    157 Waterloo Road, Kowloon Tong
    0000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-28163916 www.sensearchitects.com
