One Plus has been awarded 140 overseas and 90 Asian awards until now, including 10《INTERIOR DESIGN》Best of Year Awards and 3 Gold Key Awards from U.S.A., 9 iF Design Awards and 4 Red dot Design Awards from Germany, Good Design Awards and JCD Award from Japan, 14 TID Awards from Taiwan and continuously won U.K. Andrew Martin Interior Design Awards for 8 years.

In 2012, One Plus Partnership being honored as the sole winner for Andrew Martin International Interior Designer of the Year Award, it is the first and only Asian interior design firm to have been awarded this accolade. At the world renowned design competition, iF Design Awards, One Plus’s project passed with flying colors by becoming the Gold Winner. Having received this award, One Plus Partnership yet again was the only Hong Kong based design firm to be honored with this accolade.