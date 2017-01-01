Your browser is out-of-date.

Original Vision
Interior Architects in Hong Kong & Phuket
Reviews (1)
    Island Escape by Burasari
    Clearwater Bay Villa
    Stanley Penthouse
    Clearwater Bay House
    Round House
    Casa Bosques
    Over the past 27 years, Original Vision has been pioneering new concepts in leisure architecture and design in South East Asia. Based in Hong Kong and Thailand and with projects throughout the region, we are dedicated to innovation, creativity and quality in our design and in our finished projects.

    Our growing reputation is firmly based in solutions that precisely meet our client's needs whilst being brought to life with the spark of ingenuity. The manipulation of space, light, texture and color is the core of our philosophy. We bring these elements together to harmonise with function and desire. Our goal is to create places that are wonderful; spaces that are breathtaking and inspirational and above all, environments where people just love to be.

    Services
    • Masterplanning
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Project Management
    • Environmental Consultancy
    • feasibility
    • Brief Development
    • landscape design
    • Modeling & Rendering
    Service areas
    • Hong Kong
    • China
    • Thailand
    • Phuket
    • Hong Kong Phuket
    • Turkey
    • Worldwide
    • Hong Kong & Phuket
    Company awards
    http://www.original-vision.com/index.php/originalvision/practice/awards
    Address
    C_D, 22/F AXA Southside, 38 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong
    9999 Hong Kong & Phuket
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-28109797 www.original-vision.com

    Chris Overton
    over 2 years ago
