wayne corp
Interior Designers & Decorators in Wanchai
    • villa green, wayne corp wayne corp Living roomSofas & armchairs
    villa green, wayne corp wayne corp Dining roomTables
    villa green, wayne corp wayne corp Modern living room
    +2
    villa green
    evergreen villa, wayne corp wayne corp Asian style bathroom
    evergreen villa, wayne corp wayne corp Asian style bedroom
    evergreen villa, wayne corp wayne corp Asian style living room
    +6
    evergreen villa
    Mount East, wayne corp wayne corp Asian style bedroom
    Mount East, wayne corp wayne corp Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Mount East, wayne corp wayne corp Asian style dressing room
    +6
    Mount East

    Interior Design & Kitchen Consultancy specialising in small to mid-sized developments and high end residential interiors. We often work alongside architects and interior designers creating a kitchen, utility and any other joinery that suits the brief and budget. We pride ourselves on providing a personable and professional service from initial enquiry through to final installation and after sales.

    info@wayne-corp.com

    Services
    INTERIOR/ ARCHITECTURE/ LIGHTING/ STYLING
    Service areas
    worldwide
    Address
    10f mass mutual tower, 33 lockhart road
    . Wanchai
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-31561290 www.wayne-corp.com
