在標新立異的室內設計及裝修領域中，我們一貫注重從業人員的工作態度、專業培訓與團隊精神。由每項小裝修至大工程，都有賴豐富經驗的設計師對品質的堅持，以及全體員工的認真合作方能滿足您的要求。

我們能夠創作出一個又一個優秀作品，只因我們在設計到完工的過程中，與顧客一同經歷了溝通、規劃與創造。您滿意的笑容讓我們堅持著這一份使命感。 本公司已註冊成為屋宇署註冊小型工程承建商(公司)(註冊編號：MWC1090/2011)。

【可享免費預約 - 與高級室內設計師會面資詢】

歡迎📩📲查詢報價！

http://artdeco.hk/zh-hant/contact/enquiry/

更多設計: www.artdeco.hk

☎️ T: 3146 5688 Whatsapp: 9781 1692





In the interior design field where all others are showing their side of uniqueness, we believe and strictly emphasis the working attitude, professional training, and team spirit of all of our technical staffs. From small to large scale renovation project, our experienced designers and dedicated team insist on delivering best quality services to serve your need.

We create excellent design one after another, only because we are experience in communicating, planning and creating with our clients, which leads to excellent satisfaction from design stage to the completion. Your satisfied smile drives us to persist in our commitment. We are "Registered Minor Works Contractor (Company)" under Building Department, HKSAR. (Registration No. MWC1090/2011)