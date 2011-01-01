“A strong interior architectural design practice is constantly in the process of evolution, change and progression. We are constantly evolving to suit contemporary needs and expectations.“
ARCTITUDESIGN, established by the Alexander Suen in 2012 from Australia to Hong Kong. He is committed to innovative and enduring design, Influence and improve people's lives and work design, fusion Australia and Hong Kong combined superior quality design style, and provide a comfortable and convenient living environment. ARCTITUDESIGN is a multi-disciplinary practice with extensive experience interior design that brings together the skills of contemporary architectural design, environmental friendly, adaptive re-use, and strategic planning. The expertise in the practice embraces a wide range of specific architectural space and interior which they include residential, educational, commercial and hospitality projects. ARCTITUDESIGN philosophy is based on a cultural premise as opposed to a fashion premise. We draw inspiration from our broad knowledge of architecture, interior, art, landscape, technology, music, literature and history. Our aim is for design longevity, not disposability; to deliver excellent experience and design solution in visual and practical design perspective; to integrate with a sustainable approach to the continuous built environment. Creativity, versatility, innovation, close communication with clients and commitment to design excellence are all the elements of the core competence of the company.
- Services
- Interior Architecture Design
- furniture design
- Service areas
- Hong Kong
- Company awards
- The recognition we receive from our clients is the ultimate proof that our people, systems, tools and services are working to deliver some of the best projects with international professional standard.
- ARCTITUDESIGN has not only achieved award in HONG KONG but INTERNATIONAL, while our Founder—Alexander Suen work with the BVN Architecture (one of the Australia's largest architectural practices) frequently engaging international and Australia's awarded projects in various scales and disciplines.
- 2020 Architizer A+Awards—Residential-Apartment Finalist
- 2019 International Design Awards (IDA) —Interior Design Hoborable Mention
- 2018 China Interior Design 40Under40 (Hong Kong) 2018-2019—Winner
- 2017 International Design Awards (IDA) —Interior Design Hoborable Mention
- 2013 HKDA Global Design Awards—Residential Cateegory Merit Award
- Alexander Suen with BVN architecture in Australia
- 2014 RAIA NSW Interior Architecture Award,
- 2012 The European Centre for Architecture/Chicago Athenaeum International Architecture Award,
- 2011 IDA NSW Best of State Award,
- 2011 RAIA NSW John Verge Award for Interior Architecture,
- 2011 International Health Design Award High Commendation,
- 2011 RAIA National Commendation for Public Architecture,
- 2011 RAIA NSW Sulman Award for Public Architecture,
- 2011 RIBA International Award for Architectural Excellence,
- 2010 World Architecture Festival—World Health Building,
- 2010 RAIA NSW Interior Architecture Award
- Address
-
Room R2, 7/F, Kwun Tong Industrial Centre Phase 1, Kwun Tong, Kowloon
0000 Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR China
+852-35909470 www.arctitudesign.com.hk