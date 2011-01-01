“A strong interior architectural design practice is constantly in the process of evolution, change and progression. We are constantly evolving to suit contemporary needs and expectations.“

ARCTITUDESIGN, established by the Alexander Suen in 2012 from Australia to Hong Kong. He is committed to innovative and enduring design, Influence and improve people's lives and work design, fusion Australia and Hong Kong combined superior quality design style, and provide a comfortable and convenient living environment. ARCTITUDESIGN is a multi-disciplinary practice with extensive experience interior design that brings together the skills of contemporary architectural design, environmental friendly, adaptive re-use, and strategic planning. The expertise in the practice embraces a wide range of specific architectural space and interior which they include residential, educational, commercial and hospitality projects. ARCTITUDESIGN philosophy is based on a cultural premise as opposed to a fashion premise. We draw inspiration from our broad knowledge of architecture, interior, art, landscape, technology, music, literature and history. Our aim is for design longevity, not disposability; to deliver excellent experience and design solution in visual and practical design perspective; to integrate with a sustainable approach to the continuous built environment. Creativity, versatility, innovation, close communication with clients and commitment to design excellence are all the elements of the core competence of the company.