Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Blun Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Swansea
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • At Blun Interior Design we provide affordable online interior design, home staging, furnishing and furniture sourcing, and express interior design services to homeowners, landlords, estate agents, property developers, house builders, and holiday-home letting agents, both nationally and internationally. Please let us know about your interior design requirements and we will present you with the concept that fulfils your needs.

    Services
    • Online Interior Design
    • Home Staging
    • furnishing and furniture sourcing
    Service areas
    Wordwide and Swansea
    Address
    1 Peniel Green Road, Llansamlet
    SA7 9AP Swansea
    United Kingdom
    +44-7864736298 www.bluninteriordesign.com
      Add SEO element