At Blun Interior Design we provide affordable online interior design, home staging, furnishing and furniture sourcing, and express interior design services to homeowners, landlords, estate agents, property developers, house builders, and holiday-home letting agents, both nationally and internationally. Please let us know about your interior design requirements and we will present you with the concept that fulfils your needs.
- Services
- Online Interior Design
- Home Staging
- furnishing and furniture sourcing
- Service areas
- Wordwide and Swansea
- Address
-
1 Peniel Green Road, Llansamlet
SA7 9AP Swansea
United Kingdom
+44-7864736298 www.bluninteriordesign.com