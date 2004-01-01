Your browser is out-of-date.

Much Creative Communication Limited
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
Reviews (3)
    • Beverly Hills Happy Valley Hong Kong Island , Much Creative Communication Limited Much Creative Communication Limited Minimalist living room Wood-Plastic Composite White
    Beverly Hills Happy Valley Hong Kong Island , Much Creative Communication Limited Much Creative Communication Limited Minimalist living room
    Beverly Hills Happy Valley Hong Kong Island , Much Creative Communication Limited Much Creative Communication Limited Minimalist dining room White
    +6
    Beverly Hills Happy Valley Hong Kong Island
    Shoe flag store , Much Creative Communication Limited Much Creative Communication Limited Modern bars & clubs Concrete Black
    Shoe flag store , Much Creative Communication Limited Much Creative Communication Limited Modern bars & clubs Concrete Black
    Shoe flag store , Much Creative Communication Limited Much Creative Communication Limited Modern bars & clubs Concrete Black
    +3
    Shoe flag store
    Bohemian House 瑧璈, Much Creative Communication Limited Much Creative Communication Limited Living roomCupboards & sideboards Wood-Plastic Composite Blue
    Bohemian House 瑧璈, Much Creative Communication Limited Much Creative Communication Limited Living roomTV stands & cabinets Wood-Plastic Composite White
    Bohemian House 瑧璈, Much Creative Communication Limited Much Creative Communication Limited Living roomTV stands & cabinets Wood-Plastic Composite White
    Bohemian House 瑧璈
    Ecowork spaces, Much Creative Communication Limited Much Creative Communication Limited Modern bars & clubs Wood Blue
    Ecowork spaces, Much Creative Communication Limited Much Creative Communication Limited Colonial style bars & clubs
    Ecowork spaces, Much Creative Communication Limited Much Creative Communication Limited Colonial style bars & clubs
    +4
    Ecowork spaces
    Neo White - Green Office, Much Creative Communication Limited Much Creative Communication Limited Eclectic style study/office Marble White
    Neo White - Green Office, Much Creative Communication Limited Much Creative Communication Limited Eclectic style study/office Glass White
    Neo White - Green Office, Much Creative Communication Limited Much Creative Communication Limited Eclectic style study/office Glass White
    +6
    Neo White - Green Office
    6/F TOWER 6 METRO TOWN PHASE 2 LE POINT, Much Creative Communication Limited Much Creative Communication Limited Minimalist dining room Wood-Plastic Composite Brown
    6/F TOWER 6 METRO TOWN PHASE 2 LE POINT, Much Creative Communication Limited Much Creative Communication Limited Minimalist living room
    6/F TOWER 6 METRO TOWN PHASE 2 LE POINT, Much Creative Communication Limited Much Creative Communication Limited Minimalist bedroom Wood-Plastic Composite Brown
    +1
    6/F TOWER 6 METRO TOWN PHASE 2 LE POINT
    Show all 8 projects

    Much Creative Communication Limited is a Design Agency based In Hong
    Kong since 2004, our creative specialties include Interior Design and build, Design Strategy, Branding Design and Visual identity design.

    Contact: 3109 0490

    Whatsapp inquiries: 6883 3970

    Services
    • Residential interior design & planning
    • Commercial interior design planning
    • Design build Project management
    • Procurement and construction Interior architectural design
    Service areas
    Hong Kong and Thailand and China
    Company awards
    • 2016: Social Innovation Inventor – Competition for Innovative Design – Merit Award
    • 2016: FINALIST IN HKTDC THE 9TH HONG KONG LIGHTING DESIGN COMPETITION
    • 2015: 新藝潮—國際藝術學院新進博覽 New Art Wave Expo – 入選一百強藝術家獎 2015 New Art Wave Nominate Award
    • 2015: Social Innovation Inventor – Competition for Innovative Design – Merit Award
    • 2015: JCI 海港青年商會 Wood Relive 朽木再生傢俱設計比賽– Winner
    Address
    22-23/F, Fung Sang Trading Building, 54 Bonham Strand West Sheung Wan
    000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-31090490 www.facebook.com/muchdesign
    Legal disclosure

    HKDA Full Membership

