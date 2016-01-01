More Art. Less Decoration.

Design collective FEATHR are on a mission to fill the world with more art and less decoration. FEATHR roam the world collaborating with contemporary artists to create original designer wallpaper and fabrics.

150+ artist-made wallpapers and fabrics.

Currently, FEATHR works with over 70 artists in 23 countries, including artists from all creative genres: graffiti artists, tattooists, surfwear designers, fine artists, illustrators, photographers and more. FEATHR’s curated range of wallpaper, fabrics and cushions contains over 150 exclusive designs.

Awarded-winning design.

FEATHR has been named as Elle Decor's "new favorite wallpaper" and awarded no.2 spot at the H&G Wallpaper of the Year Awards 2016.

Highest quality materials.

FEATHR wallpapers and fabrics are suitable for residential, commercial and hospitality projects. Their innovative designs are available on a wide range of wallpaper bases, including non-woven, vinyl, silk and mica; fabric bases include velvet, cottons and linens.

Specified for hospitality and contract projects.

All FEATHR designs are available on wallpapers and fabrics that meet the high specifications necessary for hospitality and contract markets. In addition, FEATHR offers a bespoke design service for clients seeking completely unique pieces.

All FEATHR products are available for trade and consumers to purchase direct from www.feathr.com.