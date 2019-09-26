Your browser is out-of-date.

Architecture by Aedas
Architects in China
    Cultivating Seamless Connectivity – Beijing Beianhe Depot TOD Development
    +8
    Cultivating Seamless Connectivity – Beijing Beianhe Depot TOD Development
    Stitching a City through Transportation – Chengdu Tianfu New Station TOD
    +4
    Stitching a City through Transportation – Chengdu Tianfu New Station TOD
    Cambodia's Beacon of Contemporary Design: The Chipmong Tower
    +6
    Cambodia’s Beacon of Contemporary Design: The Chipmong Tower
    Shenzhen's Newest Super High-Rise Landmark: The 210-metre SHUIBEI International Centre
    +5
    Shenzhen's Newest Super High-Rise Landmark: The 210-metre SHUIBEI International Centre
    The Waltz of Light and Ice – Jilin Financial Centre
    +6
    The Waltz of Light and Ice – Jilin Financial Centre
    NESCO Centre Building II - An Urban Campus
    +2
    NESCO Centre Building II - An Urban Campus
    Aedas is one of the world's leading global architecture and design practices.

    The company is built on the belief that great design can only be delivered by people with a deep social and cultural understanding of the communities they are designing for.

    Aedas global platform for creative excellence in design enables some of the world's most talented designers to plug into the latest information and delivery systems they need to produce truly world-class design solutions.

    The practice's unique structure, global presence, and commitment to cutting edge R&D are testament to our desire to deliver design excellence to clients wherever they are in the world.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • landscape design
    • urban design and masterplanning
    • graphics
    Service areas
    • worldwide
    • International
    • China
    Address
    000 China
    China
    +852-28611728 www.aedas.com
