Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Boutique Design Limited
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The Canopy, Boutique Design Limited Boutique Design Limited
    The Canopy, Boutique Design Limited Boutique Design Limited
    The Canopy, Boutique Design Limited Boutique Design Limited
    +2
    The Canopy
    Kapok PMQ, Boutique Design Limited Boutique Design Limited
    Kapok PMQ, Boutique Design Limited Boutique Design Limited
    Kapok PMQ, Boutique Design Limited Boutique Design Limited
    +2
    Kapok PMQ
    Robinson Place Apartment, Boutique Design Limited Boutique Design Limited
    Robinson Place Apartment, Boutique Design Limited Boutique Design Limited
    Robinson Place Apartment, Boutique Design Limited Boutique Design Limited
    +2
    Robinson Place Apartment
    #officeonwheels, Boutique Design Limited Boutique Design Limited
    #officeonwheels, Boutique Design Limited Boutique Design Limited
    #officeonwheels, Boutique Design Limited Boutique Design Limited
    +2
    #officeonwheels
    Gourmet Restaurant, Boutique Design Limited Boutique Design Limited
    Gourmet Restaurant, Boutique Design Limited Boutique Design Limited
    Gourmet Restaurant, Boutique Design Limited Boutique Design Limited
    +2
    Gourmet Restaurant
    ICBC Office, Boutique Design Limited Boutique Design Limited
    ICBC Office, Boutique Design Limited Boutique Design Limited
    ICBC Office, Boutique Design Limited Boutique Design Limited
    +2
    ICBC Office
    Show all 7 projects

    Based in Hong Kong, Boutique is a design studio specialized in interior design that offers a unique blend of french design mixed with local production. Passionate about designing unique spaces, the team fully handles residential as well commercial renovation projects.

    Services
    Interior Design and store fit-out
    Service areas
    Hong Kong
    Company awards
    Perspective Magazine 40 under 40 Award—Creative Director Thomas Letourneux—Interior Design
    Address
    Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-36891535 www.boutique-design.com
      Add SEO element