Girimun is a team of creative thinkers.

We are architects, master planners and interior designers drawing on our talents, competent knowledge and bold experience with a focus on commercial mixed-use, shopping and entertainment centres as well as high-rise residential developments. We approach the design process as an effective tool to add value and success to developments. From formulation of the brief to final delivery, our offer is a unique combination of innovative design and commercial sense. We collaborate with developers, investors and real estate consultants working in different continents and cultures, giving us a broader perspective on good practice and design excellence around the world. We tune our collective expertise to the context where we work, understanding local needs and building upon a shared vision with our clients to create places where people want to be. Our director Mauro Resnitzky found Girimun Architects in 2007. With a Master Degree at the AA Architectural Association School of Architecture (London, UK) and over twenty years of experience, Mauro has designed and led a wide range of award-wining projects in Brazil, Hong Kong, China, India and Southeast Asia.