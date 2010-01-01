M2A is an Italian Boutique Interior Design Studio founded in Hong kong in 2009. We provide a 360º Design Service focused on the complete satisfaction of our client: from Design to Production and Construction, from the Handover of the spaces to Completion and Post Opening Assistance like Defects Rectification Follow Up.

With an embedded Italian Design Background; a team of different cultures that brings to the company a knowhow of more than 15 years and with more than 8 year of experience in Asia, M2A approaches each project with strong creative skills, attention to details and materials, fast response and excellent time and budget managing.