M2A Design
Interior Architects in Hong Kong
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Refurbished rural house in Tuscany, Italy, M2A Design
    Refurbished rural house in Tuscany, Italy, M2A Design
    Refurbished rural house in Tuscany, Italy, M2A Design
    +9
    Refurbished rural house in Tuscany, Italy
    OFFICIAL RESIDENCE - REPULSE BAY, M2A Design
    OFFICIAL RESIDENCE - REPULSE BAY, M2A Design
    OFFICIAL RESIDENCE - REPULSE BAY, M2A Design
    +5
    OFFICIAL RESIDENCE - REPULSE BAY
    Modern private apartment in Happy Valley, Hong Kong, M2A Design
    Modern private apartment in Happy Valley, Hong Kong, M2A Design
    Modern private apartment in Happy Valley, Hong Kong, M2A Design
    +2
    Modern private apartment in Happy Valley, Hong Kong

    M2A is an Italian Boutique Interior Design Studio founded in Hong kong in 2009. We provide a 360º Design Service focused on the complete satisfaction of our client: from Design to Production and Construction, from the Handover of the spaces to Completion and Post Opening Assistance like Defects Rectification Follow Up. 

    With an embedded Italian Design Background; a team of different cultures that brings to the company a knowhow of more than 15 years and with more than 8 year of experience in Asia, M2A approaches each project with strong creative skills, attention to details and materials, fast response and excellent time and budget managing.

    Services
    • Concept Design
    • Detailed Drawings
    • Project Managing
    • Art Director
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Decoration
    • Furniture sourcing
    • Materials sourcing
    Service areas
    Asia Pacific region
    Address
    8/F Cheung Hing Industrial Building, 12P Smithfield Rd, Kennedy Town
    0000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-94322487 www.m2ahk.com
