4N was founded by Sinner Sin and Danny Ng, who describe themselves as “hands-on architectural designers”. They graduated from the University of Melbourne and have design experience from Asia to Eastern Europe. 4N’s strengths are building and spatial design, sustainability design and total branding design.

At the Preliminary design stage, we work intensively with clients in brainstorming and developing concepts. We aim to establish trust with the client – something which is a major priority for us. The original idea was to use design as our means of expression for giving back to the community. Architectural and interior design have been a medium for merging art and building technology without conflict. As a city develops, the principle tends to become neglected; we have a vision of reintroducing it back to the public. We were both inspired by Modernist architects whose works we have studied and personally visited when travelling.

We enjoy designing all kinds of space, including confined spaces – this always comes as a surprise to people when they first hear it. We believe that great design is not about getting a bigger project, but by what one can achieve within a restricted environment. It is not the type of space which matters, but the type of client we are working with. When we are able to establish trust with a client who puts design over cost considerations, it doesn’t matter what kind of space we would are working with because we’ll enjoy it.

the future of spatial design

They need to make a bold statement with a true reflection of the client's vision and project objective. The concept could be a strong visual element or a post-modern reference of the countries of the culture the city and context represents. Additionally, we and our client always place great importance on ‘green’ factors, by using environment-friendly materials and products, energy-saving lighting and appliances and non-toxic building materials.