Over 10 years in interior design and architecture, offering professional interior design services for both residential and commercial sectors. Blending art spatial design and creating cozy living place is always on top of our lists. We will provide you creative & artistic inspiration and practical design ideas to create a comfortable and harmony interiors. Micro apartment specialist, expert in maximizing functionality and space.
- Interior design and construction
- KOWLOON
99 HOW MING STREET 10F UNIT 11A
1234567 Kowloon
Hong Kong SAR China
+852-66233462 www.facebook.com/cloud9designhk