CLOUD9 DESIGN
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kowloon
Projects

    • Quarry Bay Residential, CLOUD9 DESIGN CLOUD9 DESIGN Modern living room
    Quarry Bay Residential, CLOUD9 DESIGN CLOUD9 DESIGN Modern bathroom
    Quarry Bay Residential, CLOUD9 DESIGN CLOUD9 DESIGN Modern living room
    +4
    Quarry Bay Residential
    North Point Residential, CLOUD9 DESIGN CLOUD9 DESIGN Modern bathroom
    North Point Residential, CLOUD9 DESIGN CLOUD9 DESIGN Modern living room
    North Point Residential, CLOUD9 DESIGN CLOUD9 DESIGN Modern bathroom
    +8
    North Point Residential
    Hang Hau Residential Project, CLOUD9 DESIGN CLOUD9 DESIGN Modern living room Metal Black
    Hang Hau Residential Project, CLOUD9 DESIGN CLOUD9 DESIGN Modern living room
    Hang Hau Residential Project, CLOUD9 DESIGN CLOUD9 DESIGN Modern living room
    +2
    Hang Hau Residential Project

    Over 10 years in interior design and architecture, offering professional interior design services for both residential and commercial sectors. Blending art spatial design and creating cozy living place is always on top of our lists. We will provide you creative & artistic inspiration and practical design ideas to create a comfortable and harmony interiors. Micro apartment specialist, expert in maximizing functionality and space.

    Services
    Interior design and construction
    Service areas
    KOWLOON
    Address
    99 HOW MING STREET 10F UNIT 11A
    1234567 Kowloon
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-66233462 www.facebook.com/cloud9designhk
