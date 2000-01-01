Your browser is out-of-date.

TheeAe Architects
Architects in Quarry Bay
Reviews (6)
Projects

    Eden Manor Home Interior
    1200sf 3bedroom 2bath Condo unit interior design
    House interior design
    Forest House
    Vacation home coffee house
    Round Cliff House
    THEEAE

    is a leading international architecture & interior design firm located in Hong Kong. Our projects vary from small interior projects to architectural and urban planning. Especially for Hong Kong we provide interior Design services as well as Design + Build for residential, F&B, and retails. For more information, please contact us through info@theeae.com

    Services
    Architecture Design & Interior Design + Build
    Service areas
    All Areas of Hong Kong for Interiors | All around globe for Architectural Design
    Company awards
    Horse Park Design Award in South Korea, Interior Design Association Award 1999 in South Korea, Daegu Architectural Design Award in South Korea.
    Address
    5A, 3/F, Cheung Wah Building, 10 Shipyard Lane
    000 Quarry Bay
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-29764543 www.theeae.com
    Legal disclosure

    TheeAe Architecture & Interior Design 

    Reviews

    Truthwill Prevail
    Their price for design service was little bit higher than I initially expected, but the director was super responsive, and design was offered in a very short time and satisfactory quality. I have asked a few revisions after confirming the concept. The director updated without additional fees. Overall, i am very happy with their service.
    9 months ago
    Jin Kim
    Good Architecture
    almost 5 years ago
    장승우현우
    Very nice
    almost 5 years ago
