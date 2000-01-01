THEEAE
is a leading international architecture & interior design firm located in Hong Kong. Our projects vary from small interior projects to architectural and urban planning. Especially for Hong Kong we provide interior Design services as well as Design + Build for residential, F&B, and retails. For more information, please contact us through info@theeae.com
- Services
- Architecture Design & Interior Design + Build
- Service areas
- All Areas of Hong Kong for Interiors | All around globe for Architectural Design
- Company awards
- Horse Park Design Award in South Korea, Interior Design Association Award 1999 in South Korea, Daegu Architectural Design Award in South Korea.
- Address
-
5A, 3/F, Cheung Wah Building, 10 Shipyard Lane
000 Quarry Bay
Hong Kong SAR China
+852-29764543 www.theeae.com
Legal disclosure
TheeAe Architecture & Interior Design