The House of Folklore
Furniture & Accessories in Hong Kong
    Aroma Soy Wax Candles
    Aroma Soy Wax Candles, The House of Folklore The House of Folklore Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
    Aroma Soy Wax Candles, The House of Folklore The House of Folklore BedroomAccessories & decoration
    +2
    Aroma Soy Wax Candles
    For Booklovers
    For Booklovers, The House of Folklore The House of Folklore Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    For Booklovers, The House of Folklore The House of Folklore Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    +4
    For Booklovers
    For Your Table
    For Your Table, The House of Folklore The House of Folklore Living roomAccessories & decoration
    For Your Table, The House of Folklore The House of Folklore Dressing roomAccessories & decoration
    +7
    For Your Table
    Candle Holders
    Candle Holders, The House of Folklore The House of Folklore Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Candle Holders, The House of Folklore The House of Folklore Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +1
    Candle Holders

    We Design. We Create.

    The House of Folklore is a Design Studio showcasing Handmade Home Decor and Jewelry. Based in Hong Kong, Folklore's team designs each and every piece which are then handcrafted by a select group of artisans. Unique gifting options is what The House of Folklore is famous for and our One of a Kind Designer pieces makes it even more special.

    Creativity and Craftsmanship is what sets us apart as each of our pieces are one of a kind. The artisans we work with are masters in their field and are a part of an exclusive community to whom we strive to make a difference to.

    Our mission is to create unique designs and creations which everyone is proud to own. 

    Do take a look at our website www.folklorehk.com to know more about us and what we do.

    Services
    • Home Decor table accessories
    • Jewelry
    Service areas
    Hong Kong and International
    Address
    Robinson Place, 70 Robinson Road,
    Mid-Levels Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-97516539 www.folklorehk.com
