We Design. We Create.

The House of Folklore is a Design Studio showcasing Handmade Home Decor and Jewelry. Based in Hong Kong, Folklore's team designs each and every piece which are then handcrafted by a select group of artisans. Unique gifting options is what The House of Folklore is famous for and our One of a Kind Designer pieces makes it even more special.

Creativity and Craftsmanship is what sets us apart as each of our pieces are one of a kind. The artisans we work with are masters in their field and are a part of an exclusive community to whom we strive to make a difference to.

Our mission is to create unique designs and creations which everyone is proud to own.

Do take a look at our website www.folklorehk.com to know more about us and what we do.