An International Multi-Award Winning Interior.architecture design firm based in Hong Kong. With a one stop solution for a range of designs in Commercial, Retail, Hospitality, F&B and Leisure projects. We offer clients with a complete and a wide range of services with our experienced partnerships of Architects, Structural Engineers, E&M engineer, Licensing Consultants and Builders. Our designers will work directly and actively participating in all aspects of the projects, from conceptual design through to implementation and completion.
- Service areas
- International and Hong Kong
- Company awards
- Golden Harvest Fanling
- Silver Winner (Los Angeles)
- Joo de Rolls
- Honourable Mention (Los Angeles)
- Golden Harvest Whampoa
- Silver A’ Design Award (Italy)
- Gachi by Kimchee
- Silver A’ Design Award (Italy)
- Noodle Stand
- Bronze A’ Design Award (Italy)
- Lips Restaurant
- Bronze A’ Design Award (Italy)
- Golden Harvest Fanling
- Class of 2016 (New York)
- Golden Harvest Fanling
- Innovation Graphics (New York)
- ARTTA Concept Studio Ltd.
- Innovative Interior Design of The Year (Hong Kong)
- Golden Harvest Citywalk
- Gold Winner in Hospitality & Entertainment (Hong Kong)
- Lips Restaurant
- Silver Winner in Hospitality & Entertainment (Hong Kong)
- TY Wider
- Silver Winner in Retail—Shopping & Food (Hong Kong)
- Gachi by Kimchee
- Silver Winner in Hospitality & Entertainment (Hong Kong)
- Ginza Plaza
- Silver Winner in Retail—Shopping & Food (Hong Kong)
- Noodle Stand
- Silver Winner in Retail—Shopping & Food (Hong Kong)
- Golden Harvest Whampoa
- Honourable Mention (Los Angeles)
- Lips Restaurant
- Honourable Mention (Los Angeles)
- Noodle Stand
- Shortlisted in Counter Service
- Address
14/F Fook Cheong Building, 63 Hoi Yuen Rd, Kwun Tong
852 Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR China
+852-25505555 www.arttaconceptstudio.com