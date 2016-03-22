Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Artta Concept Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
Overview 37Projects (37) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Cozi Lounge, Artta Concept Studio Artta Concept Studio Modern bars & clubs Metal Metallic/Silver
    Cozi Lounge, Artta Concept Studio Artta Concept Studio Modern bars & clubs Metallic/Silver
    Cozi Lounge, Artta Concept Studio Artta Concept Studio Modern bars & clubs Metallic/Silver
    +10
    Cozi Lounge
    The Platter, Artta Concept Studio Artta Concept Studio Modern bars & clubs Metal Metallic/Silver
    The Platter, Artta Concept Studio Artta Concept Studio Modern bars & clubs Metal Metallic/Silver
    The Platter, Artta Concept Studio Artta Concept Studio Modern bars & clubs
    +8
    The Platter
    Hotel Ease Acess, Artta Concept Studio Artta Concept Studio Minimalist offices & stores Grey
    Hotel Ease Acess, Artta Concept Studio Artta Concept Studio Minimalist offices & stores Wood effect
    Hotel Ease Acess, Artta Concept Studio Artta Concept Studio Minimalist offices & stores
    +13
    Hotel Ease Acess
    Sales Office, Artta Concept Studio Artta Concept Studio Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Sales Office, Artta Concept Studio Artta Concept Studio Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Sales Office, Artta Concept Studio Artta Concept Studio Walls & flooringTiles
    +11
    Sales Office
    Private Club, Artta Concept Studio Artta Concept Studio Modern living room
    Private Club, Artta Concept Studio Artta Concept Studio Modern living room
    Private Club, Artta Concept Studio Artta Concept Studio Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
    +1
    Private Club
    Playgroup, Artta Concept Studio Artta Concept Studio Baby room
    Playgroup, Artta Concept Studio Artta Concept Studio Modern bathroom
    Playgroup, Artta Concept Studio Artta Concept Studio Walls & flooringTiles
    +2
    Playgroup
    Show all 37 projects

    An International Multi-Award Winning Interior.architecture design firm based in Hong Kong. With a one stop solution for a range of designs in Commercial, Retail, Hospitality, F&B and Leisure projects. We offer clients with a complete and a wide range of services with our experienced partnerships of Architects, Structural Engineers, E&M engineer, Licensing Consultants and Builders. Our designers will work directly and actively participating in all aspects of the projects, from conceptual design through to implementation and completion.

    Service areas
    International and Hong Kong
    Company awards
    • Golden Harvest Fanling
    • Silver Winner (Los Angeles)
    • Joo de Rolls
    • Honourable Mention (Los Angeles)
    • Golden Harvest Whampoa
    • Silver A’ Design Award (Italy)
    • Gachi by Kimchee
    • Silver A’ Design Award (Italy)
    • Noodle Stand
    • Bronze A’ Design Award (Italy)
    • Lips Restaurant
    • Bronze A’ Design Award (Italy)
    • Golden Harvest Fanling
    • Class of 2016 (New York)
    • Golden Harvest Fanling
    • Innovation Graphics (New York)
    • ​ARTTA Concept Studio Ltd.
    • Innovative Interior Design of The Year (Hong Kong)
    • Golden Harvest Citywalk
    • Gold Winner in Hospitality & Entertainment (Hong Kong)
    • Lips Restaurant
    • Silver Winner in Hospitality & Entertainment (Hong Kong)
    • TY Wider
    • Silver Winner in Retail—Shopping & Food (Hong Kong)
    • Gachi by Kimchee
    • Silver Winner in Hospitality & Entertainment (Hong Kong)
    • Ginza Plaza
    • Silver Winner in Retail—Shopping & Food (Hong Kong)
    • Noodle Stand
    • Silver Winner in Retail—Shopping & Food (Hong Kong)
    • ​Golden Harvest Whampoa
    • Honourable Mention (Los Angeles)
    • Lips Restaurant
    • Honourable Mention (Los Angeles)
    • ​Noodle Stand
    • Shortlisted in Counter Service
    • Show all 53 awards
    Address
    14/F Fook Cheong Building, 63 Hoi Yuen Rd, Kwun Tong
    852 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-25505555 www.arttaconceptstudio.com

    Reviews

    Sissoko Tidiany
    The application very well but you can improve for smart phones tecno phatom 6 more
    over 3 years ago
    Rosa Chaves
    Melhor de todos, vcs são feras....funciona perfeitamente bem! 30 estrelas p vcs.
    almost 2 years ago
      Add SEO element