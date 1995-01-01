We Manufacturer Factory in Acrylic Swimming pools, Spatub, Bathtub, Jacuzzi, Saunas, Steam, Shower since 1995.

4S: Spa+Sauna+Steam+Shower

1. Swim Spa Whirlpool Jacuzzi: 100+ (models,types,

2. Bathtub: 80+ (models,types,

3. Sauna Bath Cabin: 80+ (models,types,

4. Steam Bath Cabin: 70+ (models,types,

5. Shower Bath Cabin: 20+ (models,types,

6. Shower Column Panel: 20+ (models,types,

SGS, SAA, CME, REACH, CE, ROHS, ETL, ISO9001, ISO14001, OHSAS18001, etc.

Warranty: 5 years shell structure, 2 years equipment and control systems, 1 year cabinetry,etc.

Exhibition in Germany, Italy, Dubai, Spain, USA, France, UK, Saudi Arabia, Frankfurt, etc.Overseas customers from more than 100 countries.