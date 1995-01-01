Your browser is out-of-date.

SpaSaunaSteamShower
Pools & Spas in Hong Kong, Guang Zhou
    We Manufacturer Factory in Acrylic Swimming pools Bathtub Jacuzzi Saunas

    We Manufacturer Factory in Acrylic Swimming pools, Spatub, Bathtub, Jacuzzi, Saunas, Steam, Shower since 1995.

    4S: Spa+Sauna+Steam+Shower

    1. Swim Spa Whirlpool Jacuzzi: 100+ (models,types,

    2. Bathtub: 80+ (models,types,

    3. Sauna Bath Cabin: 80+ (models,types,

    4. Steam Bath Cabin: 70+ (models,types,

    5. Shower Bath Cabin: 20+ (models,types,

    6. Shower Column Panel: 20+ (models,types,

    SGS, SAA, CME, REACH, CE, ROHS, ETL, ISO9001, ISO14001, OHSAS18001, etc.

    Warranty: 5 years shell structure, 2 years equipment and control systems, 1 year cabinetry,etc.

    Exhibition in Germany, Italy, Dubai, Spain, USA, France, UK, Saudi Arabia, Frankfurt, etc.Overseas customers from more than 100 countries.

    Services
    • Hot Tub Installation
    • Pond Construction
    • Pool Deck Design & Construction
    • Pool Lighting Installation
    • Pool Liner Replacement
    • Sauna Installation
    • Swimming Pool Construction
    • Swimming Pool Design
    • Pool and Hot Tub Repair
    • Swimming Pool Lighting
    • Swimming Pool Liner Repair
    • Swimming Pool Solar Heating
    • Manufacturer
    • Factory
    • Show all 14 services
    Service areas
    • Guangzhou
    • Hongkong
    • Australia
    • Germany
    • the United States
    • France
    • the United Kingdom
    • India
    • New Zealand
    • Ireland
    • Singapore
    • Denmark
    • Italy
    • the Netherlands
    • United Arab Emirates
    • Saudi Arabia
    • Spain
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • Japan
    • South Africa
    • Belgium
    • Russian Federation
    • Worldwide
    • Global
    • international
    • hong kong, guang zhou
    • Show all 28 service areas
    Address
    Hong Kong, Guang Zhou
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +86-13610069639 spasaunasteamshower.blogspot.com
