At Hand Group, our unique 3D porcelain painting Is the ideal piece for to use in hospitality, retail, residential and corporate clients.

HAND’s always holds a belief that everything could be accomplished with our own hands and imagination!

Porcelain art is the treasure of Chinese culture. It is the crystallization of years of Chinese wisdom and workmanship. We created our unique 3D porcelain painting in Jingdezhen. Being the "Porcelain Capital" of China.

Each work is individually carved by our experienced workman with superb skills, goes through hundreds of delicate procedures and eventually produced after bisque-firing above 1300C.

The reinforced porcelain is then hand-painted using a variety of age-old brushstroke techniques and organic colours, the piece is once again bisque-fired at 800 degrees, before being placed in an its own one-of-a-kind frame.

By pushing the porcelain workmanship to the limit, we are able to present the world with groundbreaking traditional porcelain artefact in 3D.