B Squared Design Ltd. is a comprehensive residential and commercial architectural and interior design service. Based in Hong Kong, the firm prides itself in its innovative response to its clients' needs, while maintaining a balance between creativity, project requirements, and coming in on time and on budget.

As founder and principal Designer, Britta Butler has extensive experience in residential and interior architecture and design projects. With an undergraduate degree from Harvard University and a Master’s degree in Architecture from MIT, she brings strong technical skills and thoughtful vision to all her projects.