The Home Stylist
Interior Designers & Decorators in Central
    Home Staging, helps you sell or lease your home faster and at a higher price than most

    The Home Stylist is a Hong Kong-based home styling and design practice that specialises in creating interiors and exteriors of distinction.  We offer a Home Staging service along with Bowerbird Home, this has been proven to help you sell or lease your property quicker and at a higher price.  Virtual, online styling consultations are also available.

    Services
    • Interior Styling
    • Outdoor Styling
    • Home Staging
    • Move In Service and Virtual consultancy
    Service areas
    HK and NTs and Central
    Address
    Level 3, 3 Pacific Place
    Central
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-96739443 Www.thehomestylist.org
