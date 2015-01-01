Your browser is out-of-date.

Mister Glory Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
Reviews (9)
    Mister Glory Ltd is an interior design and architecture company based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.Our design team delivers unique solutions to modify layouts of any interiors. Our major project types include:
    - residential design
    - commercial (office) design

    To cater to our clients' preferences, we will customize the projects with various styles, ranging from classic & vintage, modern & simple, modern luxury to Scandinavian style.

    With over 10-year experience in interior design and space architecture, our designers customize your living space with balance and harmony. 

    And course, we will characterize your home with your personalized details.

    Discuss your renovation plan with us: hello@misterglory.com.

    • residential design
    • commercial (office) design
    Hong Kong
    • ​2014—GoHome Interior Design Awards ​
    • 2017—HKPIDA PRO ID AWARDS
    7A, Hennessy Plaza, 166, Hennessy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
    000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-28916529 www.misterglory.com

    HY L
    dishonest and unprofessional. 偷工減料 。Massive headache dealing with him and his workers. stay away!
    over 2 years ago
    Albert Au
    They have been around for many years and for the few times I worked with them they were able to deliver.
    over 2 years ago
    Terrance Lam
    Very good and professional. Cheers for everything.
    4 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
