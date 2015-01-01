Mister Glory Ltd is an interior design and architecture company based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.Our design team delivers unique solutions to modify layouts of any interiors. Our major project types include:

- residential design

- commercial (office) design

To cater to our clients' preferences, we will customize the projects with various styles, ranging from classic & vintage, modern & simple, modern luxury to Scandinavian style.

With over 10-year experience in interior design and space architecture, our designers customize your living space with balance and harmony.

And course, we will characterize your home with your personalized details.

Discuss your renovation plan with us: hello@misterglory.com.