Clifton Leung Design Workshop is a comprehensive space branding consultant, offering turnkey services in interior design, build and project management. We also work in collaboration with leading supplier in various fields, including lighting, kitchen and bathroom fittings, furniture and accessories, to deliver the finest interior design and end products to our clients.
- Service areas
- Hong Kong
- Company awards
- Best Interior Design Apartment China, Asia Pacific Property Awards 2016/17;
- Best Retail Interior Macau, Asia Pacific Property Awards 2015/16;
- Highly Commended, Retail Interior Hong Kong, Asia Pacific Property Awards 2014/15;
- Best International Retail Interior, International Property Awards 2013/14;
- Best Office Interior China, Asia Pacific Property Awards 2012/13;
- Address
-
3/F, 128 Wellington Street, Central
Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR China
+852-31068384 www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com