Clifton Leung Design Workshop
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
    • Vantage Park, Clifton Leung Design Workshop Clifton Leung Design Workshop Modern study/office
    Vantage Park, Clifton Leung Design Workshop Clifton Leung Design Workshop Stairs
    Vantage Park, Clifton Leung Design Workshop Clifton Leung Design Workshop Modern study/office
    +13
    Vantage Park
    Tregunter Tower, Clifton Leung Design Workshop Clifton Leung Design Workshop Modern study/office
    Tregunter Tower, Clifton Leung Design Workshop Clifton Leung Design Workshop Modern kitchen
    Tregunter Tower, Clifton Leung Design Workshop Clifton Leung Design Workshop Modern bathroom
    +12
    Tregunter Tower
    The Harbour Side, Clifton Leung Design Workshop Clifton Leung Design Workshop Modern bathroom
    The Harbour Side, Clifton Leung Design Workshop Clifton Leung Design Workshop Modern bathroom
    The Harbour Side, Clifton Leung Design Workshop Clifton Leung Design Workshop Modern living room
    +9
    The Harbour Side
    Park Towers, Clifton Leung Design Workshop Clifton Leung Design Workshop Modern bathroom
    Park Towers, Clifton Leung Design Workshop Clifton Leung Design Workshop Modern bathroom
    Park Towers, Clifton Leung Design Workshop Clifton Leung Design Workshop Modern kitchen
    +7
    Park Towers
    Healthy Garden, Clifton Leung Design Workshop Clifton Leung Design Workshop Modern dining room
    Healthy Garden, Clifton Leung Design Workshop Clifton Leung Design Workshop Modern dining room
    Healthy Garden, Clifton Leung Design Workshop Clifton Leung Design Workshop Modern study/office
    +8
    Healthy Garden
    Formwell Garden, Clifton Leung Design Workshop Clifton Leung Design Workshop Modern dining room
    Formwell Garden, Clifton Leung Design Workshop Clifton Leung Design Workshop Modern style bedroom
    Formwell Garden, Clifton Leung Design Workshop Clifton Leung Design Workshop Modern wine cellar
    +6
    Formwell Garden
    Show all 11 projects

    Clifton Leung Design Workshop is a comprehensive space branding consultant, offering turnkey services in interior design, build and project management. We also work in collaboration with leading supplier in various fields, including lighting, kitchen and bathroom fittings, furniture and accessories, to deliver the finest interior design and end products to our clients.

    Service areas
    Hong Kong
    Company awards
    • Best Interior Design Apartment China, Asia Pacific Property Awards 2016/17;
    • Best Retail Interior Macau, Asia Pacific Property Awards 2015/16;
    • Highly Commended, Retail Interior Hong Kong, Asia Pacific Property Awards 2014/15;
    • Best International Retail Interior, International Property Awards 2013/14;
    • Best Office Interior China, Asia Pacific Property Awards 2012/13;
    Address
    3/F, 128 Wellington Street, Central
    Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-31068384 www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com
