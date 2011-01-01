Your browser is out-of-date.

Abigail Green <q>homify</q>
Media & Bloggers in Cape Town
    • I'm a writer, blogger, dog lover and bibliophile who enjoys good food and wine. I also likey watching Wimbledon, rugby and Formula One.

    After completing my BA degree through UNISA (with English and Linguistics as major subjects), I continued to work in book publishing and eventually went into copywriting. 

    I love the variety of freelancing and enjoy writing for homify as the topics are interesting and the visuals inspiring.

    Services
    • Copywriting
    • Proofreading
    • Translation (English to Afrikaans and vice versa)
    Service areas
    The World and Cape Town
    Address
    Dorchester Drive
    7441 Cape Town
    South Africa
    abbeyangelface.wordpress.com
