I'm a writer, blogger, dog lover and bibliophile who enjoys good food and wine. I also likey watching Wimbledon, rugby and Formula One.
After completing my BA degree through UNISA (with English and Linguistics as major subjects), I continued to work in book publishing and eventually went into copywriting.
I love the variety of freelancing and enjoy writing for homify as the topics are interesting and the visuals inspiring.
- Services
- Copywriting
- Proofreading
- Translation (English to Afrikaans and vice versa)
- Service areas
- The World and Cape Town
- Address
-
Dorchester Drive
7441 Cape Town
South Africa
abbeyangelface.wordpress.com