We see our customers as partners. As such, we believe in developing relationships that build trust while engaging your imaginations. We decided to focus on bringing our customers more colors, more sizes and more finishes. We pride ourselves on selecting the best tiles on the market and make sure that we stay ahead of competitors by setting trends and choosing styles carefully, bringing you the very best choice. Whether you are looking for an ultra modern wall tile or something a little more traditional, we’ve got it covered. As for floor surfaces, our range offers a wide variety of porcelain floor tiles, vintage effect floor tiles, wood effect floor tiles and slate effect floor tiles. PLAN HOUSE aim is to match our products to your high expectations and we believe that our tile range does just that.