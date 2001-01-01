Your browser is out-of-date.

Darren Design &amp; Associates 戴倫設計工作室
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
    Grand Garden, Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong

    Founded in 2001, Darren Design & Associates (DDA) offers a full range of interior design and project management services that span across residential, retail and other cooperate and commercial projects like office, club house and show flat designs.

    Led by Chief Designer Darren Au-Yeung, the creative and talented team in DDA believes that an ultimate space planning should bridge design and living, with the perfect balance of functionality and aesthetic appeal of the spaces. It is all about the harmony between human, their activities and the environment. Through close communication with clients and their aesthetic use of color, lines and other design elements, DDA is devoted in creating customized design solutions tailored to reflect each client’s needs, tastes and lifestyle.

    Services
    • Interior design
    • design and build
    • contracting
    • project management
    Service areas
    Hong Kong and China
    Company awards
    Gohome 2016, IB Interior Award 2017
    Address
    B1, 5/F, Reality Tower, 4 Sun On Street
    NA Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-25577188 www.dda.store
