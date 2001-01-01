Founded in 2001, Darren Design & Associates (DDA) offers a full range of interior design and project management services that span across residential, retail and other cooperate and commercial projects like office, club house and show flat designs.

Led by Chief Designer Darren Au-Yeung, the creative and talented team in DDA believes that an ultimate space planning should bridge design and living, with the perfect balance of functionality and aesthetic appeal of the spaces. It is all about the harmony between human, their activities and the environment. Through close communication with clients and their aesthetic use of color, lines and other design elements, DDA is devoted in creating customized design solutions tailored to reflect each client’s needs, tastes and lifestyle.