Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
FINGO DESIGN &amp; ASSOCIATES LTD.
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Woods Bagot, FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. Minimalist offices & stores
    Woods Bagot, FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. Minimalist offices & stores
    Woods Bagot, FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. Minimalist offices & stores
    +10
    Woods Bagot
    Chinlink, FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. Minimalist offices & stores
    Chinlink, FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. Minimalist offices & stores
    Chinlink, FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. Minimalist offices & stores
    +1
    Chinlink
    Arup, FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. Minimalist offices & stores Marble White
    Arup, FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. Minimalist offices & stores Orange
    Arup, FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. Minimalist offices & stores
    +2
    Arup
    Dr. Lawrence Medical Practice, FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. Modern bars & clubs Glass Brown
    Dr. Lawrence Medical Practice, FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. Modern bars & clubs Wood Brown
    Dr. Lawrence Medical Practice, FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. Modern bars & clubs Multicolored
    +4
    Dr. Lawrence Medical Practice
    RoadSHow Media Ltd., FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. Minimalist offices & stores Glass Red
    RoadSHow Media Ltd., FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. Minimalist offices & stores MDF White
    RoadSHow Media Ltd., FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. Minimalist offices & stores Grey
    +6
    RoadSHow Media Ltd.
    Seoul Auction Hong Kong Ltd., FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. Minimalist offices & stores White
    Seoul Auction Hong Kong Ltd., FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. Minimalist offices & stores White
    Seoul Auction Hong Kong Ltd., FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. FINGO DESIGN & ASSOCIATES LTD. Minimalist offices & stores White
    +4
    Seoul Auction Hong Kong Ltd.

    "Fingo" is a comprehensive professional all service projects company. We specialize in package service for but not limit to offices, retail shops and leisure facilities with solid experience. It has always been our objective to provide a quality service to our clients under a reasonable and competitive terms.

    Service areas
    0000 and Hong Kong
    Address
    30/F, Bayfield Building, 99 Hennessy Road, Wanchai
    0000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-21171330 www.fingo.com.hk
    Legal disclosure

    " We put emphasis on aesthetic and give consideration to practical "

    Reviews

    manjaai wong
    fraud company
    almost 3 years ago
      Add SEO element