General Contractors in Hong Kong
    • Quick, Fix It! is a leading provider of Tradesmen and Handymen services in Hong Kong.

    We have an experienced and established team of Tradesman as well as an enviable network of property maintenance specialists across Hong Kong Island and the New Territories. You can use our simple website, Android and iOS Apps to tell us what you need and we will send our reputable and verified Tradesman. 

    Our goal at Quick, Fix It! is convenience, we aim for you to be able to get a quote fast and book the Tradesman for when is convenient to you.

    Contact us now for a free quote on how we can help with your home repair or renovation needs.

    Services
    • A/C Maintenance
    • Electricians
    • Furniture Assembly
    • Landscaping
    • Locksmith
    • Painter
    • Plumber
    • Property Maintenance
    • Renovation
    Service areas
    Hong Kong Island and New Territories
    Address
    DD129 232RP, Tin Shui Wai, New Territories
    999077 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-98899505 www.quickfixit.hk
