Staunton &amp; Henry
Furniture & Accessories in Kwun Tong
    We're passionate about great design and we think beautiful products for the home shouldn't cost the earth. Discover a huge range of eclectic furniture, lighting, rugs and decorative items that you won't find elsewhere. All for a great price and with free or affordable worldwide delivery.

    Services
    • Home Decor
    • Furniture
    • Lighting
    • Rugs
    • Wall Decor and More
    Service areas
    • Hong Kong and Worldwide
    • Kwun Tong
    Address
    Room 2301, 23/F, Futura Plaza, 111-113 How Ming Street
    00000 Kwun Tong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-21917388 stauntonandhenry.com
