B Squared Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Wong Chuk Hang
Mid Levels Flat Renovation
CHUNG HOM KOK HOME
Stanley Flat Renovation
Southside Family Living/Dining Room Design
Mid Levels Duplex Renovation
Mid Levels Living Room Re-Do

B Squared Design is a comprehensive architectural and interior design service based in Hong Kong. We strive to find an innovative response to our clients' needs while maintaining a creative balance between programme requirements, budgets, and aspirations. Whether you are new to Hong Kong and need help making your rental apartment feel like home, you've had the same interiors for years and feel the need for a make-over, or you own your flat and are ready to take on a complete renovation project, B Squared Design will walk you through the entire process, turning your vision into a reality.

Services
  • interior design
  • architecture
  • renovation
  • furniture design
  • home design
Service areas
High end residential interior and architectural design
Company awards
2022 Expat Living Interior Designer Gold Award
Address
Remex Centre, 20/F, Room 2011, 42 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Wong Chuk Hang
00000 Wong Chuk Hang
Hong Kong SAR China
+852-27288805 www.bsquareddesignhk.com
