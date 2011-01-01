Your browser is out-of-date.

B Squared Design Limited
Interior Designers & Decorators in Wong Chuk Hang
    • Mid Levels Flat Renovation, B Squared Design Limited B Squared Design Limited Modern dining room Black
    Mid Levels Flat Renovation, B Squared Design Limited B Squared Design Limited Modern dining room
    Mid Levels Flat Renovation, B Squared Design Limited B Squared Design Limited Modern dining room
    +11
    Mid Levels Flat Renovation
    CHUNG HOM KOK HOME, B Squared Design Limited B Squared Design Limited
    CHUNG HOM KOK HOME, B Squared Design Limited B Squared Design Limited Modern dining room
    CHUNG HOM KOK HOME, B Squared Design Limited B Squared Design Limited Modern dining room
    +16
    CHUNG HOM KOK HOME
    Stanley Flat Renovation, B Squared Design Limited B Squared Design Limited
    Stanley Flat Renovation, B Squared Design Limited B Squared Design Limited
    Stanley Flat Renovation, B Squared Design Limited B Squared Design Limited
    +5
    Stanley Flat Renovation
    Southside Family Living/Dining Room Design, B Squared Design Limited B Squared Design Limited Classic style living room
    Southside Family Living/Dining Room Design, B Squared Design Limited B Squared Design Limited Classic style living room
    Southside Family Living/Dining Room Design, B Squared Design Limited B Squared Design Limited Classic style living room
    +9
    Southside Family Living/Dining Room Design
    Mid Levels Duplex Renovation, B Squared Design Limited B Squared Design Limited Modern living room
    Mid Levels Duplex Renovation, B Squared Design Limited B Squared Design Limited Modern living room
    Mid Levels Duplex Renovation, B Squared Design Limited B Squared Design Limited Modern living room
    +15
    Mid Levels Duplex Renovation
    Mid Levels Living Room Re-Do, B Squared Design Limited B Squared Design Limited Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    Mid Levels Living Room Re-Do, B Squared Design Limited B Squared Design Limited Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    Mid Levels Living Room Re-Do, B Squared Design Limited B Squared Design Limited Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    +5
    Mid Levels Living Room Re-Do

    B Squared Design is a comprehensive architectural and interior design service based in Hong Kong. We strive to find an innovative response to our clients' needs while maintaining a creative balance between programme requirements, budgets, and aspirations. Whether you are new to Hong Kong and need guidance with styling to make your first rental apartment feel like home, you've had the same interiors for years and feel the need for a make-over, or you own your flat and are ready to take on a complete renovation project, B Squared Design will walk you through the entire process, turning your vision into a reality.

    Please contact us through our website and visit our latest projects on www.bsquareddesignhk.com

    Follow Britta Butler Designs blog here: brittabutlerdesigns.com

    Services
    interior design and architecture
    Service areas
    • residential
    • commercial
    • boutique hotel
    • galleries
    • Wong Chuk Hang
    Company awards
    REA Interior Design Award 2018
    Address
    Remex Centre, #2011, 42 Wong Chuk Hang Road
    00000 Wong Chuk Hang
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-27288805 www.bsquareddesignhk.com
