An online home styling platform dedicated to making home design accessible. Customers collaborate with a personal online home stylist to design and furnish from 60+ brands with no markups - all for the price of a night out.

It’s Easy - An easy step-by-step process that takes only 7-10 days from conceptualization to ordering. We recommend from more than 60+ brands to find what's right with you.

It's Personalized - We design and furnish according to your unique personality and needs. We work closely with your feedback along every step of the way. It is your home, after all.

It’s Affordable - We work with your budget and keep our service affordable with a flat fee of HKD1,650/room, saving you invaluable time and headaches in the process.