The Editors Company
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
Reviews (7)
    An online home styling platform dedicated to making home design accessible. Customers collaborate with a personal online home stylist to design and furnish from 60+ brands with no markups - all for the price of a night out. 

    It’s Easy - An easy step-by-step process that takes only 7-10 days from conceptualization to ordering. We recommend from more than  60+ brands to find what's right with you.

    It's Personalized - We design and furnish according to your unique personality and needs.  We work closely with your feedback along every step of the way. It is your home, after all.

    It’s Affordable - We work with your budget and keep our service affordable with a flat fee of  HKD1,650/room, saving you invaluable time and headaches in the process.

    Services
    • Interior Styling
    • Interior Design
    • Spatial Planning
    • Furnishing
    • Curtains
    • Wall Paint
    • Wall Finishing
    Service areas
    Hong Kong
    Address
    G/F Lobby, Horizon Plaza, 2 Lee Wing Street, Ap Lei Chau, Hong Kong
    00000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-62889939 www.editorscompany.com

    Reviews

    Sarah Park
    It was absolutely super nice service. Highly recommend for expats who just arrived and are looking for your comfort place in Hong Kong. And passionate young peoples. In my case, I did not have enough time to spend on decorating during the weekday. During the first month, I stayed in an empty apartment with only a mattress. I spent my time sleeping only at home. It was lacking the homey feeling and it seemed to add more loneliness. Then luckily, I found young and passionate entrepreneurs, the.editors.company. They provided an interior decoration consulting service which was totally Rental Friendly. To share how it worked; At first, they empathetically looked at my style and preference in general, daily lifestyle, and current status. Then they curated possible options and suggested the decorating concept from a combination of my previous ideas. That helped me to imagine the final picture with simulation drawing, so I could make a choice. When we finish the decoration, I finally could feel more comfortable at home. It fulfilled my desires visually, emotionally, and mentally. After a long day of work, this place is giving me a literal sense of comfort. Thanks a lot Aaron, Fion!
    about 1 year ago
    Faryal Fatima
    over 1 year ago
    Klaudia A
    Impeccable service! Fion was extremely helpful with our queries and provided an impressive mock-up for another alternate decision of one of the furnitures we were thinking about. She has also been extremely quick in getting back to us with quotations etc. Although we did went for another option we had in mind but I 100% recommend her services esp if you are unsure with what type of furniture to fit in a certain space. Her creative team will come up with a few suggestions that you would like!
    almost 3 years ago
