Legal disclosure

siDE Architects Ltd. (SAL) was established in 2010 with full qualification recognized by the Hong Kong Institute of Architects and Government Authorities. It was an extension from siDE Ltd., an interior design studio established since 2003. SAL grew from an interior design studio to an architectural practice to provide an all-round professional consultancy service. It is a design base practice not only to provide design solution practically but also aesthetically.

We deeply believe design with respect to passion, creativity & environmental concerns could not only create an ideal space for residential or commercial use, but also could achieve the quality of life in it. Cooperation with invited oversea practices with multi-cultural ideas for some of our previous projects also achieved us high quality projects recognition.

Our mission always starts from realizing all criteria, issues, clients’ requirements, site constraints etc. to achieve the best bespoke design solution for each project.