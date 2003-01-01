siDE Architects Ltd. is an architectural & interior design practice based in Hong Kong. Serving clients and the community with endeavors and profound experience gained over 20 years, we have completed a wide spectrum of projects, both local and abroad, with great success evidenced by various design awards achieved.
- Services
- Feasibility Study / Architectural Design / Interior Design / Project Management / Site Supervision / Project Contracting / Design & Build Package.
- Service areas
- Architecture & interior design
- Hong Kong
- Company awards
- HKIA Young Architects’ Award 2004 – Honorable Mention
- HKDA Awards 2005 (Merit) – Graphic: Logo for Lilly
- Perspective Awards 2007 – Short Listed Project: Kim Robinson Boutique Salon
- Design for Asia Award 2007 – Commendation: Kim Robinson Boutique Salon
- First Runners-up for Competition for Tianjin Exhibition Centre
- Valcucine Kitchen Cabinet Graphic Design Contest 2010: “Dress Up Your Kitchen” – Winning Design
- International Design Awards 2011 – Honorable Mention (Conceptual Pro)
- International Design Awards 2013 – Honorable Mention (Residential Pro)
- Creative Smart Parking – Cycle Parking Rack Design Competition: Commendation Prize 2013
- A’Design Award & Competition – Silver A’Design Award Certificate of Excellence 2016-2017, Milan, Italy
- Address
-
Room 1012, 10/F, 20 Hing Yip St., Kwun Tong, Kowloon
Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR China
+852-29155133 www.side.com.hk
siDE Architects Ltd. (SAL) was established in 2010 with full qualification recognized by the Hong Kong Institute of Architects and Government Authorities. It was an extension from siDE Ltd., an interior design studio established since 2003. SAL grew from an interior design studio to an architectural practice to provide an all-round professional consultancy service. It is a design base practice not only to provide design solution practically but also aesthetically.
We deeply believe design with respect to passion, creativity & environmental concerns could not only create an ideal space for residential or commercial use, but also could achieve the quality of life in it. Cooperation with invited oversea practices with multi-cultural ideas for some of our previous projects also achieved us high quality projects recognition.
Our mission always starts from realizing all criteria, issues, clients’ requirements, site constraints etc. to achieve the best bespoke design solution for each project.