Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Amuselighting and Consultancy Limited
Lighting Designers in Hong Kong
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Cavendish Heights, Amuselighting and Consultancy Limited Amuselighting and Consultancy Limited Scandinavian style bathroom
    Cavendish Heights, Amuselighting and Consultancy Limited Amuselighting and Consultancy Limited Scandinavian style bedroom
    Cavendish Heights, Amuselighting and Consultancy Limited Amuselighting and Consultancy Limited Scandinavian style bedroom
    +3
    Cavendish Heights

    We are professional lighting design firm working with interior designers, architects and home owners to provide quality and innovative lightings ( We are also specialized in Lutron lightings and motorized shades) Our aim is to provide both lighting design (with dialux calculation and simulation) and lighting products for luxurious residential and commercial space.

    Services
    • Lighting design (meeting with clients
    • providing lighting simulation
    • and lighting products); Setup
    • planning
    • T & C for all Lutron products.
    Service areas
    • residential and commercial area
    • hong kong
    Address
    30 Queen's Road, 30/F Entertainment Building, Central Hong Kong
    Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-55003508 www.amuselighting.com
      Add SEO element