We are professional lighting design firm working with interior designers, architects and home owners to provide quality and innovative lightings ( We are also specialized in Lutron lightings and motorized shades) Our aim is to provide both lighting design (with dialux calculation and simulation) and lighting products for luxurious residential and commercial space.
- Services
- Lighting design (meeting with clients
- providing lighting simulation
- and lighting products); Setup
- planning
- T & C for all Lutron products.
- Service areas
- residential and commercial area
- hong kong
- Address
-
30 Queen's Road, 30/F Entertainment Building, Central Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR China
+852-55003508 www.amuselighting.com