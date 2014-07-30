PLOTCREATIVE Interior Design Ltd is an award winning design consultancy firm in Hong Kong based has a dynamic and innovative source for interior design consultancy | project contracting service.

PLOTCREATIVE's projects have been featured in numerous international design magazine & journals, like US's Interior Design China, Hinge, Taiwan's Conde, China's Modern Decor, Cheer!Wine Cellar Design...... We offer design consultancy service in Interior Design & Branding Strategy in the following areas: • Retail and Shopping Space • Restaurant / Food Space • Hospitality and Entertainment Space • Living Space • Offices / Showroom • Project management • Furniture Design & Production • Art direction and design consultancy service The professional design team takes great pride in creating tailored interior design solutions that are cost effective for any type of space. PLOTCREATIVE embrace challenges and find pleasure in well thought out functional design solutions.