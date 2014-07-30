Your browser is out-of-date.

PLOTCREATIVE Interior Design Ltd
Interior Architects in Hong Kong
Projects

    Design, PLOTCREATIVE Interior Design Ltd PLOTCREATIVE Interior Design Ltd Country style bars & clubs
    Design, PLOTCREATIVE Interior Design Ltd PLOTCREATIVE Interior Design Ltd Modern bars & clubs
    PLOTCREATIVE Interior Design Ltd is an award winning design consultancy firm in Hong Kong based has a dynamic and innovative source for interior design consultancy | project contracting service. 

    PLOTCREATIVE's projects have been featured in numerous international design magazine & journals, like US's Interior Design China, Hinge, Taiwan's Conde, China's Modern Decor, Cheer!Wine Cellar Design...... We offer design consultancy service in Interior Design & Branding Strategy in the following areas: • Retail and Shopping Space • Restaurant / Food Space • Hospitality and Entertainment Space • Living Space  • Offices / Showroom   • Project management  • Furniture Design & Production  • Art direction and design consultancy service The professional design team takes great pride in creating tailored interior design solutions that are cost effective for any type of space.  PLOTCREATIVE embrace challenges and find pleasure in well thought out functional design solutions.

    Service areas
    Hong Kong, Macau, and China
    Company awards
    8th Annual US's International Design Award 2014,  Gohome Interior Design Award 2015,   INTERIOR BEAUTÉ Residential Design Award 2013-Shortlist
    Address
    Rm415, Block A, Lead On Industrial Bld, San Po Kong, Kowloon, Hong Kong
    00000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-68863594 www.plotcreativehk.com
