Brilliant Design &amp; Construction Ltd.
General Contractors in Hong Kong
    Office in Emperor Building
    Forest By K
    The Fighters Club Phase III

    We are serving as a leading renovation contractors in Hong Kong for over 20 years since 1999. As a fully-certified professional, we are ready to tackle anything from the most complex and large scale renovation projects to minor repair jobs. We are fueled by our commitment to excellence and go the extra mile to make sure our clients are completely satisfied with our work.

    Services
    • Design Consultation and Built
    • Renovation and Repair
    • Carpentry
    Service areas
    Hong Kong
    Address
    00000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-93159079 www.brilliantdesign-construction.com
