POCKET SQUARE LTD
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
    DOUBLE COVE - SAILING , POCKET SQUARE LTD Eclectic style dining room
    DOUBLE COVE - SAILING , POCKET SQUARE LTD Eclectic style bedroom
    DOUBLE COVE - SAILING , POCKET SQUARE LTD Eclectic style living room
    DOUBLE COVE - SAILING
    FOLLOW CLINIC & GYM, POCKET SQUARE LTD Modern bars & clubs
    FOLLOW CLINIC & GYM, POCKET SQUARE LTD Modern bars & clubs
    FOLLOW CLINIC & GYM, POCKET SQUARE LTD Modern bars & clubs
    +4
    FOLLOW CLINIC & GYM

    ABOUT  POCKET SQUARE STUDIO 

    Inspiring from important finer details of a handkerchief and different folding style came into fashion statements.  The “POCKET SQUARE” shed its functional origin & art sense.   Our philosophy is to create different design folding ranges from simple and austere to complex and flamboyant through creation of details / space / style. Every space design pieces should be like a signature to express yourself, your personality and your lifestyle on daily basis.   

     “ You have to develop a style that suits you and pursue it, not just develop a bag of tricks”  JAMES STEWART    

    Storytelling is being a soul of each bespoke project.Above all else we value on spatial quality, material texture, touch of details to integrated to a design language. Main founding members have been working on past ten years projects experience as project leader in a well-known interior company focus on international hotel & residential. Our expert team understands your needs and then transforms your interior space, which reflects your unique identity.

    Services
    • INITIAL CONCEPTS
    • DESIGN DEVELOPMENT
    • CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS
    • SPATIAL PLANNING
    • INTERIOR STYLING
    • BUDGET CONTROL
    • FURNITURE SELECTION
    Service areas
    • Private Residences
    • Retails
    • Restaurants
    • Commercial Office & Hotel
    • HONG KONG
    Company awards
    • ​Perspective Awards Architecture Design- Trophy of Student Category
    • Perspective Awards Interior Design Trophy of Student Category
    • Asia Pacific Interior Design Awards Certificate of Excellence of Student Category
    • Zaha Hadid SDAA Scholarship
    Address
    West Wing 2/F 822, Lai Chi Kok Rd , Cheung Sha Wan Kowloon HK
    852 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-98088649 pocketsquareltd.com
    Legal disclosure

    Main founding member of POCKET SQUARE LTD . Working on past 10 years projects experience as project leader in a famous interior company focus on international luxurious hotel & residential. Storytelling is being a soul of each bespoke project.

