ABOUT POCKET SQUARE STUDIO
Inspiring from important finer details of a handkerchief and different folding style came into fashion statements. The “POCKET SQUARE” shed its functional origin & art sense. Our philosophy is to create different design folding ranges from simple and austere to complex and flamboyant through creation of details / space / style. Every space design pieces should be like a signature to express yourself, your personality and your lifestyle on daily basis.
“ You have to develop a style that suits you and pursue it, not just develop a bag of tricks” JAMES STEWART
Storytelling is being a soul of each bespoke project.Above all else we value on spatial quality, material texture, touch of details to integrated to a design language. Main founding members have been working on past ten years projects experience as project leader in a well-known interior company focus on international hotel & residential. Our expert team understands your needs and then transforms your interior space, which reflects your unique identity.
- Services
- INITIAL CONCEPTS
- DESIGN DEVELOPMENT
- CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS
- SPATIAL PLANNING
- INTERIOR STYLING
- BUDGET CONTROL
- FURNITURE SELECTION
- Service areas
- Private Residences
- Retails
- Restaurants
- Commercial Office & Hotel
- HONG KONG
- Company awards
- Perspective Awards Architecture Design- Trophy of Student Category
- Perspective Awards Interior Design Trophy of Student Category
- Asia Pacific Interior Design Awards Certificate of Excellence of Student Category
- Zaha Hadid SDAA Scholarship
- Address
West Wing 2/F 822, Lai Chi Kok Rd , Cheung Sha Wan Kowloon HK
852 Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR China
+852-98088649 pocketsquareltd.com
Main founding member of POCKET SQUARE LTD . Working on past 10 years projects experience as project leader in a famous interior company focus on international luxurious hotel & residential. Storytelling is being a soul of each bespoke project.