ABOUT POCKET SQUARE STUDIO

Inspiring from important finer details of a handkerchief and different folding style came into fashion statements. The “POCKET SQUARE” shed its functional origin & art sense. Our philosophy is to create different design folding ranges from simple and austere to complex and flamboyant through creation of details / space / style. Every space design pieces should be like a signature to express yourself, your personality and your lifestyle on daily basis.

“ You have to develop a style that suits you and pursue it, not just develop a bag of tricks” JAMES STEWART

Storytelling is being a soul of each bespoke project.Above all else we value on spatial quality, material texture, touch of details to integrated to a design language. Main founding members have been working on past ten years projects experience as project leader in a well-known interior company focus on international hotel & residential. Our expert team understands your needs and then transforms your interior space, which reflects your unique identity.