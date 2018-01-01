Your browser is out-of-date.

Shape London
Joiners in London
Reviews (0)
Services

  • Design
  • Project Management
  • and delivery of commercial and residential internal fit outs
  • Fully Integrated Design
  • Fabrication and Installation service.
  • Procurement of specialist services through our collaborator partnerships such as metal workers
  • stone masons
  • upholsters etc.

Projects

    • The Signal House, Shape London Shape London Modern houses
    The Signal House, Shape London Shape London Modern dining room
    The Signal House, Shape London Shape London Built-in kitchens
    +11
    The Signal House
    Lemon Tree House, Shape London Shape London Modern style bedroom
    Lemon Tree House, Shape London Shape London Built-in kitchens
    Lemon Tree House, Shape London Shape London Built-in kitchens
    +4
    Lemon Tree House
    Spiritland, Shape London Shape London Modern bars & clubs
    Spiritland, Shape London Shape London Modern bars & clubs
    Spiritland, Shape London Shape London Modern bars & clubs
    +6
    Spiritland
    Pier House, Shape London Shape London Modern wine cellar
    Pier House, Shape London Shape London Stairs
    Pier House, Shape London Shape London Modern wine cellar
    +8
    Pier House
    The Sunken Room, Shape London Shape London Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    The Sunken Room, Shape London Shape London Modern living room
    The Sunken Room, Shape London Shape London Modern wine cellar
    +4
    The Sunken Room
    The Quality Chop Shop, Shape London Shape London Modern bars & clubs
    The Quality Chop Shop, Shape London Shape London Modern bars & clubs
    The Quality Chop Shop, Shape London Shape London Modern bars & clubs
    +2
    The Quality Chop Shop
    Show all 8 projects

    We create bespoke interiors right through from design, to manufacture and installation. We deliver interiors to the exacting standards that our clients rightly expect. By combining the best digital fabrication techniques with traditional craftsmanship, we create designs that are beautiful yet functional, empowering the user and offering a sensitive design approach. Our services are utilised by both business professionals, such as architects and designers, and private clients. 

    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    • Architects Journal Retrofit Awards 2018 Finalist
    • New London Awards 2018 Retail Winner
    • Don't Move Improve 2018 Third Prize
    • Best of Houzz 2019 Design Winner
    Address
    SE4 2FN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072521560 www.shapelondon.co
