EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK
Furniture & Accessories in Hong Kong
Reviews (11)
    +36
    Clocks
    +6
    Home Office
    +21
    Take Home Design
    +9
    Home Decor
    +10
    Dining Room
    +5
    Living Room

    [ EMOH | Hong Kong Furniture Store]

    Emoh Design strives to uphold a "Less is More" concept in providing simple yet chic designer furniture ranging from neat and voguish natural wood furniture to innovative home decor to style your home in the most essential and economical way. "Everyone design" is always our belief that every individual has his own asethetic sense to create his own space.

    We provide a variety of chic, simple and natural home furniture to bolster simplicity and beauty in your home at affordable price.

    Address
    11/F, 134 Wai Yip St. Kowloon, Hong Kong SAR China
    852 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-36215701 emohdesign.com

    Reviews

    Giorgio Enrietto
    Unfortunately our experience has been really bad. Bought a wardrobe, arrived 6 months later damaged, it was poorly assembled, they sent wrong pieces to fix the issues, then we agreed to a discount, then a year later it warped and doors are now falling off… answer from Emoh “it is very normal and there is nothing we can do”……
    about 1 month ago
    Michael Tee
    We are extremely disappointed with the service quality received on our furniture. My wife and I recently took delivery of three expensive furniture pieces totalling $2937 SGD for our new apartment as follows: -NOR Side Board -NOR Work Desk -ZIPLINE Extend TV Cabinet The following have quality issues: -NOR Side Board and NOR Workdesk handles not correctly attached to outside - we expect a final product delivered not to mention the risk of damage if we attempt to refit the door handles ourselves -NOR Workdesk legs not stable or level with the floor -ZIPLINE Extend TV Cabinet damage chips to the topside
    about 2 months ago
    Chan Hoi
    One thing that was clear in all of the furniture options was superb quality. The pricing was competitive with large discount stores but the main differentiating factors are the quality and the ability to customize. The furniture arrived as promised and was set up nicely in our home. Every contact we had with Emoh Furniture was a positive and reflective of an outstanding organization that is deserving of your consideration. Will recommend you to my friends.
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 11 reviews
