fine dining STUDIO intl.
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
Reviews (1)
    Your Space. Redesigned.

    Looking for a professional expert to shed some light on your outdated interior and turn it into one that you enjoy spending time in?

    When you choose to work with us, we listen to your interior design requests, and am fully committed to making your interior design dreams come true.

    Our goal as an interior designer is to enhance the way you live by making the most out of your space and bringing its full potential to life.

    Interior Design and Furniture Design
    • Hong Kong
    • China
    • Taiwan
    • South East Asia
    5-star hotel interior designer
    Rm 906-7, Silvercord Tower 2, 30 Canton Rd., Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon
    - Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-55434691 www.5dsi.com
    Angela Chiu
    almost 2 years ago
