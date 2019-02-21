A professional photographer in HK for over 10 years. my client list : Hong Kong University, Hilton Hotel, HK Trade Development Council.........Website : https://www.terryszephotography.com
I am the winner of National Geographic Wheeklock Hong Kong Contest 2018 which are reported by the different media’sReported in Appledaily:
https://hk.lifestyle.appledaily.com/lifestyle/realtime/article/20190221/59282480
Post Card of "reframing Hong Kong” by Hong Kong Tourism Center:
https://reframinghk.discoverhongkong.com/eng/
- Services
- Interior Design Photography
- Service areas
- Hong Kong
- Company awards
- Winner of National Geographic Wheeklock Hong Kong Contest 2018
- Address
-
888888 Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR China
+852-97246316 www.terryszephotography.com