In Freelance Marketplace for Telecom engineers, a network engineer has the following common responsibilities:
Designing and implementing functional network infrastructure Resolving issues that tiers of support have escalated Mentoring team members and addressing user needs Field Engineer is a curious platform designed with one goal in mind only – connecting talented field engineers and the businesses that need their services in the best possible way for both parties.Sign up today to engage engineers anytime and anywhere!
Hardware Installation
Your telecom project manager also handles the compilation of a component list so that setup isn’t delayed by missing hardware. If there’s already existing hardware that you would like to use in your system, this can be examined and incorporated at this point as well.
The field engineer will then oversee the actual installation, racking and stacking servers as per the initial network blueprint requirements. At this point, the cables will be run throughout the building, with careful attention paid to achieving the optimal performance from each cable.
