TreatBox
Furniture & Accessories in St Leonards On Sea
    Shabby Chic Home Accessories

    Let us inspire you and your Home....

    I started with a small shop on Facebook, but as word spread and demand quickly grew I decided to open the ‘Not Shabby Very Chic’ store that you see today! This site is where it all comes together, you can find links to my Facebook, Twitter, and blog. I will be adding photos, stories, hints and tips, and more, to help you turn your house into a cosy chic home.

    I personally love all of the things I sell and hope you do too. If there’s anything you’d like, but don’t see, please don’t hesitate to contact me on Facebook, Twitter, or via email . I also love to hear your feedback, so if you have any comments or suggestions about the site, my products, or anything else, then send them over!

    I like to think that this is ‘our’ place to make our home style dreams come true, so I hope you enjoy your stay at ‘Not Shabby Very Chic’.

    Thank you so Much

    Zoe 'Not Shabby Very Chic'

    Address
    TN389NW St Leonards On Sea
    United Kingdom
    +44-1424552410 www.treatboxuk.com
