A Home Design of Excellence

Incorporated in Hong Kong since 1988, our company is concentrated to provide a contemporary kitchen cabinet and wardrobes design solution to our client over Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China. Top Knowledge leads the world's best furniture brands from Germany and Italy, LEICHT, Valcucine and Caccaro. It is an expression of unique home design beyond superior furniture product. Every design detail is connectivity to daily need and lifestyle.

Over the past 30 years, we have continuously participated in significant residential and commerce projects which leading luxury living in town, by offering holistic service to land developers, designers, architects and individual residential owners. Today, we provide an elegance and artistic home solution beyond the time - A home design of excellence.