Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Top Knowledge
Kitchen Planners in Hong Kong
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Old Peak Road, Top Knowledge Top Knowledge KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Brown
    Old Peak Road, Top Knowledge Top Knowledge KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Brown
    Old Peak Road, Top Knowledge Top Knowledge KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Brown
    Old Peak Road
    MOUNT BEACON 畢架山峰 , Top Knowledge Top Knowledge KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Beige
    MOUNT BEACON 畢架山峰 , Top Knowledge Top Knowledge KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Beige
    MOUNT BEACON 畢架山峰 , Top Knowledge Top Knowledge KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Beige
    +2
    MOUNT BEACON 畢架山峰
    The Bloomsway 滿名山, Top Knowledge Top Knowledge KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Wood effect
    The Bloomsway 滿名山
    23-39 Blue Pool Road | Happy Valley , Top Knowledge Top Knowledge KitchenCabinets & shelves MDF Metallic/Silver
    23-39 Blue Pool Road | Happy Valley

    A Home Design of Excellence

    Incorporated in Hong Kong since 1988, our company is concentrated to provide a contemporary kitchen cabinet and wardrobes design solution to our client over Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China. Top Knowledge leads the world's best furniture brands from Germany and Italy, LEICHT, Valcucine and Caccaro. It is an expression of unique home design beyond superior furniture product. Every design detail is connectivity to daily need and lifestyle.

    Over the past 30 years, we have continuously participated in significant residential and commerce projects which leading luxury living in town, by offering holistic service to land developers, designers, architects and individual residential owners. Today, we provide an elegance and artistic home solution beyond the time - A home design of excellence.

    Services
    furniture design and kitchen planner
    Service areas
    Hong Kong, Macau, and China
    Address
    Shop 201A, Harbour Center
    000000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-25753596 www.topknowledge.com.hk
      Add SEO element