We are an engineering company specialized in air treatment systems. AESL provide comprehensive state of the art professional Air Quality Improvement Solutions:

- Air Purifying System





- Scent Marketing Solutions





- Air Sanitizing System.

Air Purification System

We provide the world leading air purification system from

Switzerland with a number of patented technologies. Apart from

eliminating odors, bacteria, harmful pollutants and toxic substance in the air,

its patented technology operates on high-tech intelligent controls

with minimal maintenance requirements and more importantly can

possibly create substantial saving on the energy consumption of the

air-conditioning system. This is a truly environmentally friendly system

producing “naturally fresh air”. This system also qualifies for LEED and

BEAM Plus assessments. We believe this will be an attractive feature in

view of the public concerns over the air quality problems and the government’s

environmental policies.

This system has been widely adopted by hospitals, hotels,

airports, casinos…etc. globally with proven effective result under very harsh

or stringent environments… such as the City of Dreams, Wynn, MGM, Venetian

casinos in Macau with high customer traffic and heavy indoor air quality

concerns.

Scent Marketing Solutions

In an increasingly competitive market today, there is a

continuous exploration of new techniques in marketing in order to stay at

the leading edge. Scent Marketing introduces a totally new dimension in

marketing with proven results in improving the overall customer’s experience

through the creation of a more comfortable, memorable and relaxing

environment. Results have shown that such experiences would lead to

improvement in the brand’s image as well as driving revenue through increase of

customer’s dwell time in a more relax mood as well as repeated

visits.

Scent Marketing is to apply the Power of Scent in

commercial environment to achieve the following:

- Brand Building

- Brand Image

Improvement

- Sales Enhancement

As a professional engineering firm, our strength is in

the handling of some of the most challenging sites in the market from the most

demanding customers in the application of the above systems. We excel

ourselves in developing customized solutions. Our references include, the

Landmark, MTR- Element, Pacific Place, Franck Muller, Jaguar / Land Rover, Sime

Darby, the American Club…etc.

Air Sanitization System

We provide special systems deploying internationally

patented organic disinfectant eradicating all flu, viruses and bacteria

including H7N9, H5N1, SARS…. preventing cross infection with no side

effects on human or pets. This technology has been certified by internationally

recognized institutions. This system will be an ideal solution for public

toilets or refuse plant room or storage areas in elimination of unpleasant

odors and ensuring a more hygienic environment. As a comprehensive solution to Air Purification, this

would sanitize the air ducts which in a lot of cases are the sources of mold,

gems and bacteria.

We hope you find the attached introduction informative

and look forward to an opportunity to present these new, powerful and truly

effective air improvement solutions to enhance the overall customer experience.

Should you require any further information, please feel

free to contact me any time at 27987828.