We are an engineering company specialized in air treatment systems. AESL provide comprehensive state of the art professional Air Quality Improvement Solutions:
- Air Purifying System
- Scent Marketing Solutions
- Air Sanitizing System.
Air Purification System
We provide the world leading air purification system from
Switzerland with a number of patented technologies. Apart from
eliminating odors, bacteria, harmful pollutants and toxic substance in the air,
its patented technology operates on high-tech intelligent controls
with minimal maintenance requirements and more importantly can
possibly create substantial saving on the energy consumption of the
air-conditioning system. This is a truly environmentally friendly system
producing “naturally fresh air”. This system also qualifies for LEED and
BEAM Plus assessments. We believe this will be an attractive feature in
view of the public concerns over the air quality problems and the government’s
environmental policies.
This system has been widely adopted by hospitals, hotels,
airports, casinos…etc. globally with proven effective result under very harsh
or stringent environments… such as the City of Dreams, Wynn, MGM, Venetian
casinos in Macau with high customer traffic and heavy indoor air quality
concerns.
Scent Marketing Solutions
In an increasingly competitive market today, there is a
continuous exploration of new techniques in marketing in order to stay at
the leading edge. Scent Marketing introduces a totally new dimension in
marketing with proven results in improving the overall customer’s experience
through the creation of a more comfortable, memorable and relaxing
environment. Results have shown that such experiences would lead to
improvement in the brand’s image as well as driving revenue through increase of
customer’s dwell time in a more relax mood as well as repeated
visits.
Scent Marketing is to apply the Power of Scent in
commercial environment to achieve the following:
- Brand Building
- Brand Image
Improvement
- Sales Enhancement
As a professional engineering firm, our strength is in
the handling of some of the most challenging sites in the market from the most
demanding customers in the application of the above systems. We excel
ourselves in developing customized solutions. Our references include, the
Landmark, MTR- Element, Pacific Place, Franck Muller, Jaguar / Land Rover, Sime
Darby, the American Club…etc.
Air Sanitization System
We provide special systems deploying internationally
patented organic disinfectant eradicating all flu, viruses and bacteria
including H7N9, H5N1, SARS…. preventing cross infection with no side
effects on human or pets. This technology has been certified by internationally
recognized institutions. This system will be an ideal solution for public
toilets or refuse plant room or storage areas in elimination of unpleasant
odors and ensuring a more hygienic environment. As a comprehensive solution to Air Purification, this
would sanitize the air ducts which in a lot of cases are the sources of mold,
gems and bacteria.
We hope you find the attached introduction informative
and look forward to an opportunity to present these new, powerful and truly
effective air improvement solutions to enhance the overall customer experience.
