AESL
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Kowloon Bay
    • We are an engineering company specialized in air treatment systems.  AESL provide comprehensive state of the art professional Air Quality Improvement Solutions:

     - Air Purifying System


    - Scent Marketing Solutions


    - Air Sanitizing System. 

    Air Purification System

    We provide the world leading air purification system from

    Switzerland with a number of patented technologies.  Apart from

    eliminating odors, bacteria, harmful pollutants and toxic substance in the air,

    its patented technology operates on high-tech intelligent controls

    with minimal maintenance requirements and more importantly can

    possibly create substantial saving on the energy consumption of the

    air-conditioning system. This is a truly environmentally friendly system

    producing “naturally fresh air”.  This system also qualifies for LEED and

    BEAM Plus assessments.  We believe this will be an attractive feature in

    view of the public concerns over the air quality problems and the government’s

    environmental policies.

    This system has been widely adopted by hospitals, hotels,

    airports, casinos…etc. globally with proven effective result under very harsh

    or stringent environments… such as the City of Dreams, Wynn, MGM, Venetian

    casinos in Macau with high customer traffic and heavy indoor air quality

    concerns.  

    Scent Marketing Solutions

    In an increasingly competitive market today, there is a

    continuous exploration of new techniques in marketing in order to stay at

    the leading edge.  Scent Marketing introduces a totally new dimension in

    marketing with proven results in improving the overall customer’s experience

    through the creation of a more comfortable, memorable and relaxing

    environment.  Results have shown that such experiences would lead to

    improvement in the brand’s image as well as driving revenue through increase of

    customer’s dwell time in a more relax mood as well as repeated

    visits.  

    Scent Marketing is to apply the Power of Scent in

    commercial environment to achieve the following:

    -       Brand Building

    -       Brand Image

    Improvement

    -       Sales Enhancement

    As a professional engineering firm, our strength is in

    the handling of some of the most challenging sites in the market from the most

    demanding customers in the application of the above systems.  We excel

    ourselves in developing customized solutions. Our references include, the

    Landmark, MTR- Element, Pacific Place, Franck Muller, Jaguar / Land Rover, Sime

    Darby, the American Club…etc.

    Air Sanitization System

    We provide special systems deploying internationally

    patented organic disinfectant eradicating all flu, viruses and bacteria

    including H7N9, H5N1, SARS…. preventing cross infection with no side

    effects on human or pets. This technology has been certified by internationally

    recognized institutions. This system will be an ideal solution for public

    toilets or refuse plant room or storage areas in elimination of unpleasant

    odors and ensuring a more hygienic environment. As a comprehensive solution to Air Purification, this

    would sanitize the air ducts which in a lot of cases are the sources of mold,

    gems and bacteria.                                                                                                                    

     We hope you find the attached introduction informative

    and look forward to an opportunity to present these new, powerful and truly

    effective air improvement solutions to enhance the overall customer experience.

    Should you require any further information, please feel

    free to contact me any time at 27987828.  

    Service areas
    Hong Kong, China and Macau, and Kowloon Bay
    Address
    Unit 1221—1223 12/F, Metro Centre II 21 Lam Hing Street,
    852 Kowloon Bay
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-27987828 www.aesl.hk
