E&amp;R Curtains
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Wanchai
    Custom made curtain & sheers @ Dynasty Court

    E&R provides one-stop service includes a full package service of measurement, consultancy, on site follow-up, installation on time and to budget, assist client with design, consultation and recommendations that will surpass your expectations.

    With over 20 years of experience in curtain business, E&R specialize in products such as but not limited to curtain, roller & vertical blind, decorative cushion, electric curtain and motorized blind with the key focus in hotel, cinema, office and residential.

    Contact us for more info!

    curtains0108@gmail.com

    Tel/Whatsapp +852 64693878

    Services
    • curtains
    • blinds
    • roman blinds
    • shutters
    • electric curtains
    • motorized curtains
    • soft furnishings
    Service areas
    • Residential
    • commercial
    • hotel
    • cinema
    • Wanchai
    Address
    Queen's Centre, 58-64 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, HK
    00825 Wanchai
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-64693878 www.facebook.com/HKCurtainsGallery
