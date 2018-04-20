We conceptualise and create dreamlike worlds.

We design authentically, with purity and intricacy.

We place a true emphasis on craft and mindful solutions.

S.LO Studio is a multi-disciplinary studio that combines holistic, creative services with strong business, operational and client management. We place true emphasis on craft and mindful solutions.

Through imaginative, tactile and sometimes surreal solutions, our aim is to breathe life into both new and aged spaces. We offer full-service interior design among other creative services to reach truly bespoke results.

Our boutique, multi-disciplinary studio assists clients in creating:

*environments inspiring a sense of awe and delight

*authentic experiences that inspire users to thrive

*personal spaces that are intuitive and considered holistically

*designs that explore the idea of sanctuary







