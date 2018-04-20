Your browser is out-of-date.

S.Lo Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in HONG KONG
Reviews (2)
    Minimalist Showroom Interior Renovation Sai Ying Pun Hong Kong
    Minimalist Showroom Interior Renovation Sai Ying Pun Hong Kong, S.Lo Studio S.Lo Studio Minimalist offices & stores Plywood Pink
    Minimalist Showroom Interior Renovation Sai Ying Pun Hong Kong, S.Lo Studio S.Lo Studio Minimalist offices & stores Plywood Wood effect
    +2
    Minimalist Showroom Interior Renovation Sai Ying Pun Hong Kong
    Modern Interior Styling Mid Levels Hong Kong - by Lo Eli of S.Lo Studio
    Modern Interior Styling Mid Levels Hong Kong - by Lo Eli of S.Lo Studio, S.Lo Studio S.Lo Studio Modern living room Copper/Bronze/Brass Amber/Gold
    Modern Interior Styling Mid Levels Hong Kong - by Lo Eli of S.Lo Studio, S.Lo Studio S.Lo Studio Modern living room Wood Multicolored
    +1
    Modern Interior Styling Mid Levels Hong Kong - by Lo Eli of S.Lo Studio
    Banyan Workspace
    Banyan Workspace, S.Lo Studio S.Lo Studio Tropical style airports Wood Wood effect
    Banyan Workspace, S.Lo Studio S.Lo Studio Tropical style airports Wood Wood effect
    +8
    Banyan Workspace
    Myoth Lab
    Myoth Lab, S.Lo Studio S.Lo Studio Minimalist offices & stores Wood effect
    Myoth Lab, S.Lo Studio S.Lo Studio Minimalist offices & stores Wood effect
    +5
    Myoth Lab
    Hee Wong
    Hee Wong, S.Lo Studio S.Lo Studio Modern dining room Grey
    Hee Wong, S.Lo Studio S.Lo Studio Modern living room Blue
    +2
    Hee Wong
    The Upton
    The Upton , S.Lo Studio S.Lo Studio Modern dining room
    The Upton , S.Lo Studio S.Lo Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Brown
    +4
    The Upton

    We conceptualise and create dreamlike worlds.

    We design authentically, with purity and intricacy.

    We place a true emphasis on craft and mindful solutions.

    S.LO Studio is a multi-disciplinary studio that combines holistic, creative services with strong business, operational and client management. We place true emphasis on craft and mindful solutions.

    Through imaginative, tactile and sometimes surreal solutions, our aim is to breathe life into both new and aged spaces. We offer full-service interior design among other creative services to reach truly bespoke results.

    Our boutique, multi-disciplinary studio assists clients in creating:

    *environments inspiring a sense of awe and delight

    *authentic experiences that inspire users to thrive

    *personal spaces that are intuitive and considered holistically

    *designs that explore the idea of sanctuary



    Services
    • Creative Branding
    • Concept Design
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Styling
    • Art Consulting
    • Set & Event Styling
    • Conscious Clearing
    Service areas
    • Hong Kong
    • Singapore
    • China
    • Asia
    • US
    • Europe
    Address
    G/F, No.88 Chung Hau Street, Mui Wo, New Territories
    SAR HONG KONG
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-64203334 www.s-lo.com

    Reviews

    rasheed
    We struggled to find designers who understood our vision and then we met the ladies behind S.Lo Studio. Lo's ability & talent in designing extraordinary spaces, making the most of challenging environments and delivering above expectations on a project brief while Sabrina project manages the whole engagement ensuring every detail is taken care of was incredible and made Banyan Workspace the stunning co-working & event venue we proudly operate today! I cannot recommend them highly enough!
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: July 2019
    Amy Shroff
    Partnering with S.Lo Limited was the best decision we ever made. Lauren and Sabrina took the time to truly understand our vision and what made us tick. Both on our branding and on the design of our physical Banyan Workspace, S.Lo delivered the stunning home away from home office and events venue we had dreamed of. Throughout our engagement, they partnered with us on every detail and surpassed all our expectations
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: August 2019
